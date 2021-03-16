Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday
The utility says the power system is still severely constrained.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2021
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 05:00 on Wednesday and continue until 05:00 on Saturday as the power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/V0LSjqKHDd
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.Read More
Fears of fraud as some frontliners told they're 'already registered' for vaccine
Nursing union Denosa has called on health officials to investigate suspected Covid-19 vaccine fraud after some complaints about the electronic booking system.Read More
75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association
Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association Sharief Peters says criminals now seem to be after the bicycles themeslves.Read More
New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport
The City of Cape Town's newly formed anti-dog fighting unit has urged resident to report incidents of dog fighting in their communities.Read More
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'
The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF
Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests.Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid'
Health and social security systems specialist Prof Alex van den Heever says Easter parties, especially indoors, are a concern.Read More