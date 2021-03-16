[UPDATE] Eskom pushes load shedding back up to Stage 2
The power utility says it has to ramp up load shedding due to further loss of generating capacity.
South Africa was briefly moved to Stage 1 load shedding on Monday morning after a full week of Stage 2 power cuts but the relief was short-lived.
Stage 2 load shedding will continue until 5 am on Saturday.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2021
In order to safeguard the power system, regrettably loadshedding will be increased to Stage 2
from 21:00 tonight pic.twitter.com/t2vFjtD1lE
