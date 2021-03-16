Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store





EskomSePush co-founder Dan Wells says it was initially unclear why the app was pulled from the Google Play Store.

After challenging the decision, Wells says Google revealed that the app was suspended for sending Covid-19 data to its users without any authorisation from a government entity.

EskomSePush did not meet Google's criteria to share public health information, Wells tells CapeTalk.

The app has now been reinstated on the Play Store on Monday, but without the Covid-19 push notifications.

The app is back on the Playstore 🎉 — EskomSePush (@EskomSePush) March 15, 2021

Wells says many of EskomSePush's 2.5 million users are interested in receiving Covid-19 updates.

He says the app has approached the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for written permission to share Covid-19 info via its platform.

On Sunday our app got suspended from the [Google] Play Store. It was a bit of a surprise for us. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

We got a bit of a surprise from Google just saying that our app has been suspended because we're misleading our customers on the Play Store. We appealed that and subsequently, we found out that we're not allowed to share the Covid-19 updates that were added into the app about a year ago. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

We've reached out to them [NICD]and hopefully, we can add that back because we've got a lot of users on the app that check the data every day. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

We've got a lot of people that are interested in seeing that information. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

Listen to update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: