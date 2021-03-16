Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid

16 March 2021 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Western Cape
Alan Winde
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
The Western Cape government
Independent Power Procurement
James-Brent Styan
IPPs
Eskom crisis
independent power
Muncipal Energy Resilience Project

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.

It's regularly said that the answer to South Africa's power supply woes lies in independence from the Eskom grid.

Easier said than done.

However, the Western Cape government's latest budget shows that an allocation of around R70 million will go to helping municipalities generate or buy their own electricity in the medium- and long-term.

RELATED: Premier Winde welcomes decision to allow municipalities to buy independent power

These are the six municipalities earmarked for the Municipal Energy Resilience Project:

- Drakenstein

- Mossel Bay

- Overstrand

- Saldanha Bay

- Stellenbosch

- Swartland

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on this bold move from James-Brent Styan, who published Blackout: The Eskom Crisis in 2015.

The thinking under Premier Alan Winde is to see what can be done to be less reliant in the Western Cape on Eskom electricity, given the enormous problems load shedding presents and the impact on the economy.

James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

I think this is a pilot programme for six of the municipalities to see what can be done to assist them in getting more independent from the Eskom grid.

James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

Styan notes that, according to the national guidelines, only municipalities in good financial standing are allowed to generate or buy their own electricity.

That's a key consideration if people living in other areas want to think about it as well!

James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

There are 18 municipalities in the country that had a clean audit the last time around, of which I think 15 were in the Western Cape.

James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

When you look at the debt that municipalities owe Eskom - between R44- and R46 billion - that's a massive millstone people aren't talking about. It's a political hot potato...

James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




