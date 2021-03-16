Streaming issues? Report here
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court

16 March 2021 6:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Parliament
Public Protector
National Assembly
fitness to hold office
Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry
MPs vote
Mkhwebane fitness to hold office
EF

MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

A total of 275 MPs have voted in support of the move, while 40 MPs voted against it and one abstained.

The EFF says it will head to court to challenge Parliament's decision to proceed with the inquiry that could lead to Mkhwebane's removal.

A number of smaller parties, including the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), have been opposed to the inquiry, reports Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

The EFF has objected, Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini made a declaration that they will take the matter to court should Parliament move ahead with the process.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

A number of smaller opposition parties are opposed to this inquiry going ahead.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The Constitutional Court earlier dismissed Mkhwebane's bid to halt removal proceedings against her.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise revealed that she had received a request to suspend the Parliament's vote on the inquiry, Ndenze tells CapeTalk.

Listen for details on how the proceedings unfolded earlier this afternoon:




