MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court
A total of 275 MPs have voted in support of the move, while 40 MPs voted against it and one abstained.
The EFF says it will head to court to challenge Parliament's decision to proceed with the inquiry that could lead to Mkhwebane's removal.
A number of smaller parties, including the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), have been opposed to the inquiry, reports Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.
The EFF has objected, Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini made a declaration that they will take the matter to court should Parliament move ahead with the process.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
A number of smaller opposition parties are opposed to this inquiry going ahead.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The Constitutional Court earlier dismissed Mkhwebane's bid to halt removal proceedings against her.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise revealed that she had received a request to suspend the Parliament's vote on the inquiry, Ndenze tells CapeTalk.
