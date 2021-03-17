SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata
SAA indicated that it was ready to start refunding passengers but that turned out not to be the case. Is this a simple misunderstanding or a classic case of backpedaling?
SAA says while the ability to apply for refunds is enabled, this measure is only intended to manage the airline’s voucher process. What does this mean?
Otto De Vries, CEO at the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) talks to Refilwe Moloto and says he is struggling to make sense of this himself.
De Vries says the Business Rescue Plan was specifically approved by the creditor's committee with a clear structure.
Within that structure was the allocation of R3 billion to cover what we call 'unflown ticket liability'. Now that is specifically air flights that have been booked and paid for either directly through bookings with consumers or with travel agents that had not had that service rendered.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
The R3 billion approval was to either cover the costs of the vouchers of customers who still wished to use the voucher and travel with SAA - or alternatively, if they wished to be refunded, the money would be made available for those refunds.
What we cannot get any clarity on is whether the tranches that have been paid to date as part of the Business Rescue Plan indeed cover the ticket liability.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
De Vries says they wanted to begin making applications for refunds on behalf of their customers.
Coldwater was thrown on that within 24 hours and here we are with the same level of uncertainty we had before.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
SAA last week said it first needed to understand SAA knows how much they owe in unflown tickets but De Vries says that figure was in the business rescue plan which was approved.
Will the promised vouchers even be able to be used? A question remains whether the SAA will even be flying those routes, says De Vries.
There is a responsibility to provide refunds.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khunaspix/khunaspix1501/khunaspix150100180/36029759-passenger-jet-plane-take-off-fron-airport-runway-with-beautiful-light-of-sun-rising-behind.jpg
More from Business
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers
'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store
The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google Play Store on Sunday.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'
"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.Read More
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
More from Politics
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'
Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
Africa Check debunks notion of 15 million illegal migrants in SA
Cayley Clifford of Africa Check Senior researcher explains where the number comes from and why it is way off the mark.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court
MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'
The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF
Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests.Read More
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider'
SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa.Read More
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'
Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy.Read More
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up?
Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station.Read More
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification
'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.Read More