SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata





SAA indicated that it was ready to start refunding passengers but that turned out not to be the case. Is this a simple misunderstanding or a classic case of backpedaling?

SAA says while the ability to apply for refunds is enabled, this measure is only intended to manage the airline’s voucher process. What does this mean?

Otto De Vries, CEO at the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) talks to Refilwe Moloto and says he is struggling to make sense of this himself.

De Vries says the Business Rescue Plan was specifically approved by the creditor's committee with a clear structure.

Within that structure was the allocation of R3 billion to cover what we call 'unflown ticket liability'. Now that is specifically air flights that have been booked and paid for either directly through bookings with consumers or with travel agents that had not had that service rendered. Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents

The R3 billion approval was to either cover the costs of the vouchers of customers who still wished to use the voucher and travel with SAA - or alternatively, if they wished to be refunded, the money would be made available for those refunds.

What we cannot get any clarity on is whether the tranches that have been paid to date as part of the Business Rescue Plan indeed cover the ticket liability. Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents

De Vries says they wanted to begin making applications for refunds on behalf of their customers.

Coldwater was thrown on that within 24 hours and here we are with the same level of uncertainty we had before. Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents

SAA last week said it first needed to understand SAA knows how much they owe in unflown tickets but De Vries says that figure was in the business rescue plan which was approved.

Will the promised vouchers even be able to be used? A question remains whether the SAA will even be flying those routes, says De Vries.

There is a responsibility to provide refunds. Otto De Vries, CEO - Association Of Southern African Travel Agents

Listen to the interview in the audio below: