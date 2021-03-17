ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'





Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

With 275 MPs voting for the inquiry and 40 against, the National Assembly will now adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.

The EFF opposed the motion, saying Mkhwebane was targeted only because she is Black.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on perjury charges on 21 January 2021. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN

Refilwe Moloto interviewed DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone, who brought the original motion to have Mkhwebane investigated.

Mazzone spoke about the historic vote that saw the ANC and the DA work together to back the motion brought by the largest opposition party.

It was a great moment for South Africa. Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, and pragmatism trumped... working together in Parliament even though our ideologies may be vastly different. We have the ability to come together and work for the betterment of South Africa. Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip

Our Public Protector’s office is in trouble. The Highest Courts in the land has made very, very damning reports… An independent panel consisting of the finest legal minds in South Africa… found there’s a necessity for the Public Protector to be investigated… Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip

It’s a very good day for democracy… What you saw yesterday was the rational centre holding… It’s a victory for Ramaphosa… Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip

A panel will now be established… it must be done with urgency… but we must stick to the absolute letter of the law… We have a huge cloud hanging over the Public Protector’s office… Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip

