ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'
Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
With 275 MPs voting for the inquiry and 40 against, the National Assembly will now adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.
The EFF opposed the motion, saying Mkhwebane was targeted only because she is Black.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone, who brought the original motion to have Mkhwebane investigated.
Mazzone spoke about the historic vote that saw the ANC and the DA work together to back the motion brought by the largest opposition party.
It was a great moment for South Africa. Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, and pragmatism trumped... working together in Parliament even though our ideologies may be vastly different. We have the ability to come together and work for the betterment of South Africa.Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip
Our Public Protector’s office is in trouble. The Highest Courts in the land has made very, very damning reports… An independent panel consisting of the finest legal minds in South Africa… found there’s a necessity for the Public Protector to be investigated…Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip
It’s a very good day for democracy… What you saw yesterday was the rational centre holding… It’s a victory for Ramaphosa…Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip
A panel will now be established… it must be done with urgency… but we must stick to the absolute letter of the law… We have a huge cloud hanging over the Public Protector’s office…Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance - Chief Whip
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday
Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.Read More
Fears of fraud as some frontliners told they're 'already registered' for vaccine
Nursing union Denosa has called on health officials to investigate suspected Covid-19 vaccine fraud after some complaints about the electronic booking system.Read More
75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association
Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association Sharief Peters says criminals now seem to be after the bicycles themeslves.Read More
New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport
The City of Cape Town's newly formed anti-dog fighting unit has urged resident to report incidents of dog fighting in their communities.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'
"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.Read More
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages
The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
More from Politics
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata
Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it?Read More
Africa Check debunks notion of 15 million illegal migrants in SA
Cayley Clifford of Africa Check Senior researcher explains where the number comes from and why it is way off the mark.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court
MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'
The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF
Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests.Read More
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider'
SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa.Read More
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'
Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy.Read More
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up?
Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station.Read More
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification
'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.Read More