'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?'

17 March 2021 10:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Prince Harry
Oprah Winfrey
Kieno Kammies
Meghan Markle
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
GoFundMe
Chateau of Riven Rock

"Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson.

A fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has created a GoFundMe page to help the pair pay off the mortgage on their humble R218 million ($14.6 million) abode in California.

Anastasia Hanson (56) says she started the fund out of concern for her idols, after seeing them moaning to Oprah Winfrey about The Queen turning their money tap off.

“When they came to the USA,” explained the empathetic Hanson, “they were without jobs and with limited funds. They’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help and love by paying their home loan in full.

“Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off.”

FILE: Meghan Markle in South Africa on 1 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The campaign has gone bust; managing to collect only about R1600 ($110) from three confused souls on behalf of the ex-royals.

Unfortunately for the impoverished couple, they will now have to pay for their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom “Chateau of Riven Rock” out of their own supposedly tiny pockets.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

I’m sorry that I have to even bring this up… They lost me when these two people started crying, saying they didn’t have any money! … Boo-hoo! … There’s Covid and people are starving!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




More from World

God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages

16 March 2021 11:08 AM

The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor

15 March 2021 6:46 PM

One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood clotting.

[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral

15 March 2021 10:17 AM

This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed.

Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study

12 March 2021 6:04 PM

Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means

8 March 2021 8:30 PM

A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.

Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be

8 March 2021 12:12 PM

Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family.

At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men

5 March 2021 3:05 PM

A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic.

NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany

5 March 2021 1:46 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine.

