'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?'

Anastasia Hanson (56) says she started the fund out of concern for her idols, after seeing them moaning to Oprah Winfrey about The Queen turning their money tap off.

“When they came to the USA,” explained the empathetic Hanson, “they were without jobs and with limited funds. They’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help and love by paying their home loan in full.

“Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off.”

FILE: Meghan Markle in South Africa on 1 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The campaign has gone bust; managing to collect only about R1600 ($110) from three confused souls on behalf of the ex-royals.

Unfortunately for the impoverished couple, they will now have to pay for their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom “Chateau of Riven Rock” out of their own supposedly tiny pockets.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

I’m sorry that I have to even bring this up… They lost me when these two people started crying, saying they didn’t have any money! … Boo-hoo! … There’s Covid and people are starving! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

