VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Marianne Thamm speaks about the difficulties of exposing and writing about Crime Intelligence corruption stories whilst being threatened and intimidated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Marriane Thamm - Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:23
Level 3 spike - Can modelling predict the severity of the next wave?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Harry Moultrie
Today at 12:27
Eskom cancels loadhsedding from 12:00 as generation units return to service, helping to restore available capacity.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:27
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:37
Equal education on pit latrines
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Athenkosi Sopitshi - Head at Equal Education Eastern Cape
Today at 12:37
Tackling racism issues in SA: Prof Adam Habib suspended after using the N-word in university meeting and South Africa outraged as Bulgarian Singer Uses Blackface To Imitate Nomcebo.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tessa Doom - Director at Youthlab
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ado Shaibu - Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency (ACT Wazalendo)
Today at 12:41
Tackling racism issues in SA: Prof Adam Habib suspended after using the N-word in university meeting and South Africa outraged as Bulgarian Singer Uses Blackface To Imitate Nomcebo.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Today at 12:45
Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female President.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Fatma Karume, Lawyer and Former president at Tanganyika Law Society.
Today at 12:45
50th Celebration Concert of Artscape building - Marlene le Roux reflects
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Vuma PopUp Cinema founder Buhle Sithela
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Buhle Sithela
Today at 13:35
Book Club - The Happiness Workout by Noa Belling
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Noa Belling
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Long Covid
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jason MacArthur
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold

19 March 2021 11:27 AM
by Qama Qukula

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

A total of 29 520 out of the 31 260 Johnson & Johnson vaccines received to date have been administered in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke implementation study.

This is according to the latest data published by the provincial government on 17 March.

Nationally, a total of 177 275 have been vaccinated in South Africa.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

  • More J&J vaccines en route this week to W Cape
  • How long will take for SA to reach its herd immunity target? An online data tool does the maths
  • Nursing union Denosa wants probe into suspected vaccine fraud
  • Questions as more countries suspend AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
  • SA left behind as Rwanda powers ahead in vaccination drive
  • SA's medicines regulator investigating efficacy of China's CoronaVac shot
  • Factory in Gqeberha to produce Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
  • Authorities aim to complete Phase 1 by end April

In other Covid-19 related news:

  • More wasteful Covid-19 expenditure exposed in Gauteng
  • Experts concerned about gatherings ahead of religious holidays

-A look at Covid-19 'infodemic'

Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:




19 March 2021 11:27 AM
by Qama Qukula

