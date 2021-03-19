VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
A total of 29 520 out of the 31 260 Johnson & Johnson vaccines received to date have been administered in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
This is according to the latest data published by the provincial government on 17 March.
Nationally, a total of 177 275 have been vaccinated in South Africa.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- More J&J vaccines en route this week to W Cape
- How long will take for SA to reach its herd immunity target? An online data tool does the maths
- Nursing union Denosa wants probe into suspected vaccine fraud
- Questions as more countries suspend AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
- SA left behind as Rwanda powers ahead in vaccination drive
- SA's medicines regulator investigating efficacy of China's CoronaVac shot
- Factory in Gqeberha to produce Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
- Authorities aim to complete Phase 1 by end April
In other Covid-19 related news:
- More wasteful Covid-19 expenditure exposed in Gauteng
- Experts concerned about gatherings ahead of religious holidays
-A look at Covid-19 'infodemic'
