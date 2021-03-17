KFC treats help lure pooch Lady Rosemead to safety after a month on streets
On Barbs Wire, Barbara Friedman described to Kieno Kammies a popular story being shared on Facebook by the Animal Welfare Society of SA about a homeless dog who has been named Lady Rosemead - or Rose for short - because she has spent the past month running around the Rosemead Avenue area of the Southern Suburbs.
With the help of many volunteers and the kind loan of a trap cage from Tears, the Animal Welfare Society of SA was able to capture Rose early this week.
Kineo quickly got Animal Welfare Society of SA spokesperson Alan Perrins on the line who says Lady Rosemead is indeed doing well. He says they are treating her after their veterinarian found her to be infested with ticks and fleas and suffering from the tick-borne disease Ehrlichiosis.
She is responding very well to treatment.Alan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society of SA
She has a penchant for KFC and her rescuers used a box of the fried chicken to lure her into the cage. They are trying to wean her off her fried chicken diet but hoped KFC might step in and help with the transition.
Seeing as she 'is mad about' KFC, Kieno also chatted to Astrid, KFC's marketing manager who found the story delightful and offered to help.
We'd love to jump on board and assist with this great story. it's definitely one of a kind. I've never heard of anything like this and absolutely, I would love to meet the dog.Astrid, Marketing Manager - KFC
Perrins says he is sure Rose will soon find her forever home.
We think possibly in the next few weeks she will be ready to be adopted and given the publicity around her I am pretty sure she is going to fly out of the facility.Alan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society of SA
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
Source : Lady Rosemead recued by Animal Welfare Society South Africa
