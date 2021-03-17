SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park
This week's Wednesday Panel addresses issues raised by last's week's panel, around irregular spending, crime, tourism infrastructure, and conservation matters affecting the Table Mountain National Park.
Last week Andy Davies, chairperson of Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM) said the park has deteriorated over the past 15 to 20 years and much effort would be needed to bring it up to world-class standard.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Property Mokoena, who is the SANParks Managing Executive of Parks, and Dr Luthando Dziba, who is the Managing Executive Conservation Services and Cultural Heritage for SANParks.
Mokoena clarifies that SANParks is a state-owned conservation body that falls under the Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries (DEFF).
Our mandate as SANParks is to conserve and protect and manage national parks.Property Mokoena, Managing Executive - SANParks
Mokoena addresses the concerns raised about missing money.
That concern can't be true because we have accounting systems that show how the parks are funded.Property Mokoena, Managing Executive - SANParks
He says the top-earning park is the Kruger National Park which provides 70% of funding and is an R3 billion entity.
The second one is Table Mountain National Park, then Addo, then Kgalagadi, and the fifth is the Tsitsikamma National Park.Property Mokoena, Managing Executive - SANParks
It is not true that Table Mountain National Park is the only one that provides funding.Property Mokoena, Managing Executive - SANParks
He says two things boosted the TMNP revenue to R300 million - one was the increase in international tourism and the other was the insourcing of the vehicle fleet.
He says TMNP has 265 staff members of which 150 are rangers and tourism monitors.
To make a statement that TMNP is a struggling park is incorrect.Property Mokoena, Managing Executive - SANParks
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/cape_town_beach_and_sea.html
SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa.Read More