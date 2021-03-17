More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens





Doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are being distributed across the country through the Sisonke implementation study.

The Western Cape government says it has received 31, 260 vaccines and vaccinated 27,570 healthcare workers in the province to date (Wednesday 17 March 2021).

That means approximately 88% of the Western Cape's allocated vaccine quantity has been used up since the start of the vaccination rollout during Phase 1.

As more vaccines arrive, more vaccination sites will be opened, according to provincial health authorities.

Mitchells Plain Hospital becomes newest vaccination site

Karl Bremer Hospital has vaccinated its full quantity and has since been replaced by Mitchells Plain Hospital as a vaccination site.

It was the first day of vaccinations at Mitchells Plain Hospital on Tuesday 16 March. The hospital managed to vaccinate 169 healthcare workers on the first day.

There are currently eight vaccination sites across the province consisting of both public and private vaccination sites.

The sites are Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, Khayelitsha District Hospital, Mitchells Plain Hospital, Gatesville Melomed Hospital, Worcester, Paarl, and George Hospital.