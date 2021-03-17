Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing
Netflix is considering tightening its password control by clamping down on the sharing of account details among multiple users.
The streaming service offers a variety of plans to meet subscribers needs, with the different plans determining the number of devices a paid subscriber can watch Netflix on at the same time.
The Premium tier, which costs R169 per month, allows a subscriber to watch content on four screens at the same time.
It's common for users to then share login details with family and friends, effectively giving non paying subscribers free access to the service.
Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za says it's was inevitable that Netflix would eventually clamp down on pirate viewers.
A platform might turn a blind eye towards this sort of thing as it's trying to grow, but when it reaches a stage when it starts showing a return on investments, it's going to need to ensure that people are paying their way fairly.Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za
The streaming service is now encouraging non paying viewers to buy a subscription by displaying a message on screen each time a viewer watches a show on a Smart TV.
The message read, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”
The notification also encourages the user to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Netflix.
Vermeulen says the Netflix system will however have to be smart in order to figure out if the user is illegally making use of the service.
It might be able to do that by figuring out if you're using Netflix via your phone, it'll be able to detect that it's a mobile device because the IP address is expected to change. They might be behind a different IP address, but they'll be able to figure out whether it's the same person. There are all kinds of tricks to minimise the false positives.Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za
Vermeulen adds that this crackdown does come with some issues.
I've not heard of people receiving this message falsely yet, so we'll see if they've done a good job preventing the false positives, but that's always the danger when you start cracking down like this because you start inconveniencing innocent people. That just makes people angry, so they need to be careful about that.Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za
Listen to the audio below
