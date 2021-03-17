Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Cops in court for the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zulu King's Planting
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Mkhwebane to face impeachment - what is the latest?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Understanding the Zulu culture around burial of a king
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shalo Mbatha, Royal Historian and History lecturer at the University of Zululand,
Today at 15:40
South Africa First Forum send Open Letter to the Minister of Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 15:50
A sad end to the Fugard Theatre as it closes down permanently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Former Resident Director at The Fugard Theatre
Today at 15:50
SA Vaccination calculator
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alastair Otter, Co-founder of media hack collectors
Today at 16:05
Rwanda powers ahead of South Africa in vaccination drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tebogo Monama - News24 Investigate Reporter
Today at 16:10
The Policing of Public Gatherings and Demonstrations in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Today at 16:20
UWC launches new law centre!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Benjamin - Acting Director for Centre for Transformative Regulation of Work (CENTROW)
Today at 16:20
Trademarking biltong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dougie Aristides from Takis Biltong
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:50
Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment host annual skills development conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
When will the average SA citizen be able to get the vaccine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
What is the latest at Zondo Commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mdu Kweyama - the artistic director for the festival
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
Latest Local
Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt The Western Cape government says the Phase 1 healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by the end of April, if all goes ac... 17 March 2021 2:30 PM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of fundin... 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't' President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Publi... 17 March 2021 1:04 PM
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it? 17 March 2021 9:18 AM
View all Politics
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing

17 March 2021 12:39 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Netflix
Television
streaming

Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.

Netflix is considering tightening its password control by clamping down on the sharing of account details among multiple users.

The streaming service offers a variety of plans to meet subscribers needs, with the different plans determining the number of devices a paid subscriber can watch Netflix on at the same time.

The Premium tier, which costs R169 per month, allows a subscriber to watch content on four screens at the same time.

It's common for users to then share login details with family and friends, effectively giving non paying subscribers free access to the service.

Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za says it's was inevitable that Netflix would eventually clamp down on pirate viewers.

A platform might turn a blind eye towards this sort of thing as it's trying to grow, but when it reaches a stage when it starts showing a return on investments, it's going to need to ensure that people are paying their way fairly.

Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za

The streaming service is now encouraging non paying viewers to buy a subscription by displaying a message on screen each time a viewer watches a show on a Smart TV.

The message read, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

The notification also encourages the user to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Netflix.

Vermeulen says the Netflix system will however have to be smart in order to figure out if the user is illegally making use of the service.

It might be able to do that by figuring out if you're using Netflix via your phone, it'll be able to detect that it's a mobile device because the IP address is expected to change. They might be behind a different IP address, but they'll be able to figure out whether it's the same person. There are all kinds of tricks to minimise the false positives.

Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za

Vermeulen adds that this crackdown does come with some issues.

I've not heard of people receiving this message falsely yet, so we'll see if they've done a good job preventing the false positives, but that's always the danger when you start cracking down like this because you start inconveniencing innocent people. That just makes people angry, so they need to be careful about that.

Jan Vermeulen, editor at large at Mybroadband.co.za

Listen to the audio below




