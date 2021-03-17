Fire breaks out in Parliament
A fire broke out in Parliament on Tuesday night.
Officials are assessing the damage after calling firefighters out to the blaze at the Old Assembly Building where MPs gather for smaller meetings.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
The Old Assembly is were apartheid prime minister Hendrick Verwoerd was assassinated.
Lester Kiewit interviewed parliamentary spokesperson Molotho Mothapo.
We don’t know what caused the fire… It broke out on the top floor of the Old Assembly building… The ceilings are burned. On the lower floor, the damage relates to flooding…Molotho Mothapo, spokesperson - Parliament
Fire services responded immediately and put out the fires… We don’t foresee much interruption…Molotho Mothapo, spokesperson - Parliament
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Jason Felix/EWN.
