Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt
South Africa is aiming to vaccinate 500,000 healthcare workers by Friday 30 April 2021.
At least 27,570 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the Western Cape as of Wednesday 17 March 2021.
Nationally, a total of 157,286 vaccines have administered in South Africa as of Tuesday 16 March 2021.
RELATED: More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens
South Africa has secured a total of 43 million doses through deals with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and the Covax group.
However, the national government says it cannot control any possible delays caused by the vaccine manufacturers.
Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize has assured South Africans that the country's vaccine rollout should increase rapidly over the next few months.
By the end of March, the national government should have received 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson and 600,000 doses from Pfizer.
RELATED: 'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
Medicines regulator SAHPRA has approved the emergency use application of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in South Africa.
This week, the Western Cape is expected to receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses through the Sisonke implementation study.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently.Read More
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet
E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latrine.Read More
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'
They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park
SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of funding.Read More
Fire breaks out in Parliament
Officials are assessing the damage. Lester Kiewit interviews parliamentary spokesperson Molotho Mothapo.Read More
More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens
The province received 5,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend and two more deliveries are expected this week as part of the third tranche.Read More
KFC treats help lure pooch Lady Rosemead to safety after a month on streets
Animal Welfare Society of SA spokesperson Alan Perrins says 'Rose' is doing well, and KFC has now offered to help the cause.Read More
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'
Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More