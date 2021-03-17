Streaming issues? Report here
Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt

17 March 2021 2:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
The Western Cape government says the Phase 1 healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by the end of April, if all goes accordingly.

South Africa is aiming to vaccinate 500,000 healthcare workers by Friday 30 April 2021.

At least 27,570 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the Western Cape as of Wednesday 17 March 2021.

Nationally, a total of 157,286 vaccines have administered in South Africa as of Tuesday 16 March 2021.

RELATED: More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens

South Africa has secured a total of 43 million doses through deals with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and the Covax group.

However, the national government says it cannot control any possible delays caused by the vaccine manufacturers.

Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize has assured South Africans that the country's vaccine rollout should increase rapidly over the next few months.

By the end of March, the national government should have received 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson and 600,000 doses from Pfizer.

RELATED: 'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'

Medicines regulator SAHPRA has approved the emergency use application of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in South Africa.

This week, the Western Cape is expected to receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses through the Sisonke implementation study.




