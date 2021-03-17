'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't'





This is according to Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

There have been calls for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be suspended after Parliament voted in favour of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday.

An ad hoc committee will soon be established to investigate Mkhwebane’s competency for office - a process that could lead to her removal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to suspend Mkhwebane pending the outcome of the parliamentary inquiry, but he is unlikely to, according to Naidoo.

In terms of section 194(3) of the Constitution, the president has the power to ‘suspend a person from office at any time after the start of the proceedings of a committee of the National Assembly for the removal of that person'.

However, Ramaphosa is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Public Protector over her report into his CR17 campaign fundraising.

Naidoo says Ramaphosa has previously told the court that he would not exercise his power to suspend Mkhwebane if an inquiry into her fitness for office were to proceed.

He apparently indicated that he might delegate the decision to his deputy DD Mabuza to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

Naidoo tells CapeTalk that President Ramaphosa may want to avoid any perception that he is being vindictive or has a personal vendetta against the Public Protector.

I think he [Ramaphosa] wants to be above any political as well as any legal attack that he may come under. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

There is a potential conflict of interest given that he is involved in litigation with the Public Protector over the CR17 matter which is before the Constitutional Court. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Section 194 subsection 3 of the Constitution says that the President may suspend a person from office at any time after the start of the proceedings of a committee of the National Assembly for the removal of that person. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

What this means is that once this committee is constituted and has its first meeting, at which it will no doubt elect a chairperson, it is only at that point that the President may suspend the Public Protector from office. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

But the President has, in the course of litigation that is ongoing between the President and the Public Protector, said that he will not exercise this function because of a potential conflict of interest. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

