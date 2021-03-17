E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet
A video showing an 11-year-old school pupil being forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit toilet in an Eastern Cape school has caused a public outcry.
Eastern Cape Department of Education's Malibongwe Mtima talks to Lester Kiewit about the alleged incident on The Midday Report.
Mtima describes the incident reported to the Education Department.
The principal allegedly instructed the pupil to strip naked with only his undies and then getting into a pit latrine and retrieving a cell phone.Malibongwe Mtima, Media Liaison and Public Relations - Eastern Cape Department of Education
He says by 8 pm that night the MEC for Education and the HOD in the province had assembled a team to visit the school and investigate the alleged incident and suspend the principal.
Social worker support was arranged for the learner, his family, as well as the rest of the learners, educators, and other staff in the school, he says.
Criminal charges have been laid against the principal.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
