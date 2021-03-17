Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'





People have probably used plants containing “psychedelic” drugs in spiritual practice for thousands of years.

This consciousness-altering class of drugs includes psilocybin (found in “magic mushrooms”), mescaline (found in cacti such as peyote and San Pedro) and LSD (a drug invented by chemist Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman in 1938).

Once taboo, there is a resurging interest in psychedelic therapy.

Ancient humans knew what modern ones are starting to realise.

Clinical trials into the use of psilocybin and the powerful psychedelic DMT in therapy has shown much promise.

A ketamine-assisted therapy clinic is opening to much fanfare in the UK this week.

Cape Town, however, already has one, run by psychiatrist Dr Kevin Stoloff and clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.

Trials have shown Ketamine - a mind-altering anaesthetic widely used in human and veterinary medicine - to be extremely effective in treating life-threatening depression.

Despite it being legal, few doctors currently prescribe ketamine treatment alongside psychotherapy.

John Maytham asked science writer Leonie Joubert to discuss research showing that psychedelic therapy may “reset” a depressed brain.

… a wave of interesting research… shows psilocybin… assisted therapy… resetting the brain, and unlocking treatment-resisted depression… Leonie Joubert, science writer

The [UK] study uses DMT… the hallucinogenic compound found in ayahuasca… Leonie Joubert, science writer

SSRIs one generally takes for treating depression… Psychedelics work completely differently… You take a large quantity. It’s like therapy on steroids… It works on the plasticity of the brain… If you’re stuck in negative thinking patterns… This retrains the brain… Leonie Joubert, science writer

With SSRIs, you take it every day… With psychedelics… it’s a very potent experience; it must be done supervised… Some do take it every three to six months… Leonie Joubert, science writer

I guarantee you sugar is more addictive than any of these psychedelic drugs! … Psychedelics do not have a toxic impact on the body… Harms and risks are well understood and easily mitigated… Leonie Joubert, science writer

DMT is behind psilocybin in the global [legalisation] process… Leonie Joubert, science writer

Ketamine is very effective in treating suicidality… Leonie Joubert, science writer

