Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'
People have probably used plants containing “psychedelic” drugs in spiritual practice for thousands of years.
This consciousness-altering class of drugs includes psilocybin (found in “magic mushrooms”), mescaline (found in cacti such as peyote and San Pedro) and LSD (a drug invented by chemist Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman in 1938).
Once taboo, there is a resurging interest in psychedelic therapy.
RELATED: 'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Clinical trials into the use of psilocybin and the powerful psychedelic DMT in therapy has shown much promise.
A ketamine-assisted therapy clinic is opening to much fanfare in the UK this week.
Cape Town, however, already has one, run by psychiatrist Dr Kevin Stoloff and clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.
Trials have shown Ketamine - a mind-altering anaesthetic widely used in human and veterinary medicine - to be extremely effective in treating life-threatening depression.
Despite it being legal, few doctors currently prescribe ketamine treatment alongside psychotherapy.
John Maytham asked science writer Leonie Joubert to discuss research showing that psychedelic therapy may “reset” a depressed brain.
… a wave of interesting research… shows psilocybin… assisted therapy… resetting the brain, and unlocking treatment-resisted depression…Leonie Joubert, science writer
The [UK] study uses DMT… the hallucinogenic compound found in ayahuasca…Leonie Joubert, science writer
SSRIs one generally takes for treating depression… Psychedelics work completely differently… You take a large quantity. It’s like therapy on steroids… It works on the plasticity of the brain… If you’re stuck in negative thinking patterns… This retrains the brain…Leonie Joubert, science writer
With SSRIs, you take it every day… With psychedelics… it’s a very potent experience; it must be done supervised… Some do take it every three to six months…Leonie Joubert, science writer
I guarantee you sugar is more addictive than any of these psychedelic drugs! … Psychedelics do not have a toxic impact on the body… Harms and risks are well understood and easily mitigated…Leonie Joubert, science writer
DMT is behind psilocybin in the global [legalisation] process…Leonie Joubert, science writer
Ketamine is very effective in treating suicidality…Leonie Joubert, science writer
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/psilocybin-mushrooms-fungi-fungus-5198533/
More from Local
Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt
The Western Cape government says the Phase 1 healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by the end of April, if all goes accordingly.Read More
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet
E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latrine.Read More
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park
SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of funding.Read More
Fire breaks out in Parliament
Officials are assessing the damage. Lester Kiewit interviews parliamentary spokesperson Molotho Mothapo.Read More
More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens
The province received 5,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend and two more deliveries are expected this week as part of the third tranche.Read More
KFC treats help lure pooch Lady Rosemead to safety after a month on streets
Animal Welfare Society of SA spokesperson Alan Perrins says 'Rose' is doing well, and KFC has now offered to help the cause.Read More
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'
Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
More from Opinion
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'
Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'
"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.Read More
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages
The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
More from Lifestyle
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing
Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.Read More
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert.Read More
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study
Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.Read More
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!
Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.Read More
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More