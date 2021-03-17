Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow





The world-renowned playhouse announced its permanent closure in a media statement published on its website late on Tuesday.

"We are not persuaded that it will be Covid safe or financially viable to reopen as a theatre in the foreseeable future", said founder Eric Abraham.

The news of the theatre's permanent closure is a huge blow for South Africa's arts and culture sector.

The announcement has reinforced calls for Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to be sacked for failing to provide sufficient relief to artists and institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poet and stage performer Lebo Mashile has described the closure of The Fugard t as a "painful death" while many people have expressed the importance of supporting theatre productions and live events during this time.

Wow, the Fugard Theatre is no more 💔- I don’t think people realise how many amazing performance venues have been lost in CPT over the years. Heck, we dedicated our 1st Seba Kaapstad album to a beautiful venue we lost called “Tagore’s”. So sad. — ZOË MODIGA (@Zoe_Modiga) March 17, 2021

The Fugard Theatre goes dark forever today . My heart breaks for all the people she employed & took care of . A country without art is soulless but keep quiet while one by one the theatres go dark 💔💔💔 you will see — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) March 17, 2021

Just saw that The Fugard was closing permanently & I can’t express how devastating this is —particularly because the theatre holds so many wonderful memories. It’s been the home to world-class performances by our local theatre scene & one of the most vibrant places in the city💔 — Priyanka 💁🏽‍♀️ (@Priyanka101) March 17, 2021

the fugard theatre closing is a painful shot to this country's arts & culture heart. — texx (@texxonfire) March 17, 2021

I can’t get over the closing of The Fugard 😭💔 — Siphokazi Jonas (@Siphokazi_J) March 17, 2021

What a blow to the arts in Cape Town. The wonderful Fugard theatre is closing permanently. A sad, sad day. Another part of the City’s soul now gone. The Fugard, like the man it was named for, told so many of our truly South African stories.

We must save what we value.#TheFugard https://t.co/QZB403hdN1 — judith february (@judith_february) March 17, 2021

Today is a incredibly sad one as the Fugard Theatre permanently closes its doors. How this affects humans, the artists, the creators, the technical teams is tragic. It was an iconic Cape Town space. My thoughts are with those affected. — J John le Grange (@jasonjleg) March 17, 2021

Thank you for covering the painful death of the Fugard Theatre in CPT @Azania_ as well as the national artists’ protests taking place at the NAC on Joburg, in Bloemfontein, and in the Northern Cape.



To learn more about the artists’ protest follow #Im4TheArts page on Facebook. https://t.co/cvFJPtEihG — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) March 17, 2021

Everyone complaining about The Fugard closing....when last did you go?



When last did you go to any other theatre?



Theatre has been dying a slow death in SA for years, as far as I can tell.



Tragic, because there's nothing as magical & we're SO good at it. — Lena Sulik 🐇 (@lenasulik) March 17, 2021

Keep the spirit of the theatre alive by supporting plays and buying tickets. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the Fugard Theatre which is closing down its doors after years of epic storytelling. 🕯 pic.twitter.com/bcAtMlGYjC — The Market Theatre (@MarketTheatre) March 17, 2021

This is devastating news. I have memories of watching wonderful shows here, and of being on stage/in the audience during ⁦@OpenBookFest⁩ before COVID. My heart goes out to the wonderful staff



The Fugard Closed Permanently : The Fugard Theatre https://t.co/Yxg5ku9V4v — Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@feminist_rogue) March 17, 2021

And to think that there was a time when people thought Mthethwa was a much needed tonic to the industry. The iconic Athol Fugard folds while he twiddles his thumbs. — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) March 17, 2021

Our country is turning its back on what keeps its soul alive, vital and true. It's turning its back on an extraordinary part of South Africa's theatre history and legacy that is celebrated throughout the world. It's turning its back on a healthy democracy.#FugardTheare — Warren Nebe (@WarrenNebe) March 17, 2021

If institutions like The Fugard can't get much needed and deserve assistance to stay open then rona re bo mang? 🤷🏾‍♀️

After that ZOOM meeting ya NAC I just knew we are dealing with a completely different level of crooks in the arts, we are in HELL — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) March 17, 2021

The Fugard theatre 💔. I hope the District 6 museum will be able to put the building to good use. — Monique Weits (@Moniqueweits) March 17, 2021

The Fugard Theatre - one of the few SA theatres I've always dreamt of getting to perform on - permanently closing its doors today is a painfully sobering reminder that not every dream comes true 💔 — GAMElihle Bovana (@yesIamGAME) March 17, 2021