Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'
Electric vehicles (EVs) come with a 25% import tax in South Africa while those with old-school internal combustion engines attract import duties of only 18%.
Cynical CapeTalk listeners suggest it is the government pre-empting the loss of income from fuel levies.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager for Jaguar Land Rover South Africa.
Jaguar Land Rover SA, with its I-PACE, is a leading player in South Africa’s still tiny EV market.
Dannhauser discussed how the industry is lobbying the government to align import duties on EVs with those of cars with internal combustion engines.
He also addressed the elephant in the room: Eskom's perpetual inability to supply the economy with the electricity it needs.
It’s a 7% penalty you’re paying [for importing an EV] … NAAMSA has engaged the government to address duties…Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa
Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All our products will be electric by 2025…Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa
Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding… Most charging happens overnight…Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa
If we don’t follow the EV trend, fewer and fewer cars will be available to South African consumers…Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_138850300_singapore-march-2019-orange-jaguar-i-pace-all-electric-suv-taillights-trunk-door-and-rear-camera-und.html?term=ipace&vti=o3vjocc6mwu0u5h7c3-1-3
