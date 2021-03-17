Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
What is the latest at Zondo Commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Uber to give UK drivers workers' rights after court defeat
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:45
The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mdu Kweyama - the artistic director for the festival
Today at 18:16
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ignatius Sehoole - CEO at Kpmg South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja - loyal customer of Tracker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently. 17 March 2021 3:15 PM
Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt The Western Cape government says the Phase 1 healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by the end of April, if all goes ac... 17 March 2021 2:30 PM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
View all Local
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of fundin... 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't' President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Publi... 17 March 2021 1:04 PM
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it? 17 March 2021 9:18 AM
View all Politics
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
View all Business
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently. 17 March 2021 3:15 PM
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

17 March 2021 3:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
electric vehicles
EVs
Jaguar Land Rover
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

"All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding."

Electric vehicles (EVs) come with a 25% import tax in South Africa while those with old-school internal combustion engines attract import duties of only 18%.

Cynical CapeTalk listeners suggest it is the government pre-empting the loss of income from fuel levies.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager for Jaguar Land Rover South Africa.

An all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV. © Dmitry Guldin /123rf.com

Recently published "motoring" articles:

Jaguar Land Rover SA, with its I-PACE, is a leading player in South Africa’s still tiny EV market.

Dannhauser discussed how the industry is lobbying the government to align import duties on EVs with those of cars with internal combustion engines.

He also addressed the elephant in the room: Eskom's perpetual inability to supply the economy with the electricity it needs.

It’s a 7% penalty you’re paying [for importing an EV] … NAAMSA has engaged the government to address duties…

Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa

Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All our products will be electric by 2025…

Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa

Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding… Most charging happens overnight…

Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa

If we don’t follow the EV trend, fewer and fewer cars will be available to South African consumers…

Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager - Jaguar Land Rover South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




17 March 2021 3:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
electric vehicles
EVs
Jaguar Land Rover
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

More from Business

SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata

17 March 2021 9:18 AM

Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid

16 March 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?

16 March 2021 7:51 PM

Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers

16 March 2021 6:50 PM

'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store

16 March 2021 6:10 PM

The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google Play Store on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years

16 March 2021 5:19 PM

Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'

16 March 2021 2:39 PM

"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger

16 March 2021 1:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

16 March 2021 10:19 AM

There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'

17 March 2021 1:40 PM

They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'

17 March 2021 8:41 AM

Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?

16 March 2021 7:51 PM

Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'

16 March 2021 2:39 PM

"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger

16 March 2021 1:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages

16 March 2021 11:08 AM

The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'

16 March 2021 8:47 AM

"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'

17 March 2021 1:40 PM

They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing

17 March 2021 12:39 PM

Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

16 March 2021 10:19 AM

There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape

15 March 2021 4:14 PM

Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study

12 March 2021 6:04 PM

Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!

12 March 2021 3:37 PM

Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals

12 March 2021 2:30 PM

On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses

11 March 2021 7:23 PM

Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow

Entertainment Local

'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?'

World

EWN Highlights

IEC to publish political party donations on quarterly basis once act kicks in

17 March 2021 5:22 PM

Peters can't recall giving reasons for wanting to fire Prasa board, Zondo hears

17 March 2021 4:32 PM

Steinhoff forensic report will help move case forward, says NPA's Batohi

17 March 2021 4:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA