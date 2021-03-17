Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
Private school group Curro has reported a revenue increase of 5% to R3.09 billion for its 2020 financial year.
Pupil intake rose 6% to 60,777.
Adding registrations for 2021, the number of registered learners at Curro schools stood at 66,153 in February.
Curro estimates that its revenue for 2020 could have been R300 million higher were it not for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is withholding a dividend for 2020 to fund growth prospects.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro Holdings.
At the beginning of last we also had a good growth - to over 63,000 learners. Then we saw a decline, predominantly in our pre-schools, in the last part of 2020.Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings
Over the years we invested heavily in our IT infrastructure... robotics... coding... We trained our teachers in Microsoft Teams etcetera. When lockdown happened I think the market realised the quality of our offering.Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings
We're seeing brilliant academic results.Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings
Listen to the interview with Greyling on The Money Show:
Source : EWN
More from Business
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet
Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
Small apartments - big business
If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for youRead More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'
"All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding."Read More
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata
Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it?Read More
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers
'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently.Read More
Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt
The Western Cape government says the Phase 1 healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by the end of April, if all goes accordingly.Read More
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet
E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latrine.Read More
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'
They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park
SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of funding.Read More
Fire breaks out in Parliament
Officials are assessing the damage. Lester Kiewit interviews parliamentary spokesperson Molotho Mothapo.Read More
More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens
The province received 5,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend and two more deliveries are expected this week as part of the third tranche.Read More