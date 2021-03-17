Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet





Nedbank has decided against paying a dividend for 2020, following the recent example of Absa.

It reported a drop of 56.8% in headline profit to R5.4 billion for the 12 months ended 31 December.

Headline earnings per share fell by 56,8% (to 1,126 cents).

The bank says it's expecting headline profit to rebound by more than 20% in the six months to June 2021.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank Group CEO Mike Brown.

I've pointed out before how fortunate we were that the banking system went into this [Covid-19] crisis from a position of strength, and that I fully expected it to remain resilient. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

With the benefit of hindsight I think that the system got the balance right between helping clients in their time of need, but ensuring that the safety and soundness of the system was never, ever at risk. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

All things in 2020 that showed double digit growth, had to do with digital... digitally active clients up 25%... We think that trend will continue, supported by significant investments Nedbank has made in technology over the last few years. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Brown believes the worst for clients' bad debt is now over for the banks.

We have our models of what we think the economy is going to do in the year ahead, how we think the virus will progress. Off the back of that, we think that bad debts in 2021 will be lower than 2020. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Brown also comments on Nedbank's dealings with disgraced financial services firm Regiments Capital.

Listen to the complete conversation in the audio below: