Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support'
On Tuesday, Cape Town's iconic Fugard Theatre announced that it was closing its doors permanently.
Greg Karvellas, the theatre's former artistic director, says the Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on why the local arts industry needs proper support from government and private funders.
The arts industry and the theatre industry is fragile and it needs support. It can't rest on the shoulders of one institution or one person. It's really a community effort. There's so much value there.Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre
What's been highlighted with Covid-19, especially for independent theatre producers, is that theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support. It needs support from the audience, but also needs buy-in from the government and the private sector, and that hasn't happened enough until now.Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre
Karvellas has commended Fugard Theatre's founder, producer and benefactor Eric Abraham for enabling Cape Town's theatre industry by funding the creative space over the past 10 years.
The Fugard has produced 60 of its own shows, staged major international productions, live music events, and various film screenings at its bioscope.
RELATED: Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
It's kind of a surreal day for many of us in the industry and many of the audience members that came to The Fugard over the years.Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre
The vision of Eric Abraham, the founding producer, was to create a space in Cape Town and to give the City of Cape Town an artistic space where common humanity can be celebrated, where things could be spoken about, and where all are welcome to come and express themselves. I think that was definitely achieved.Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Entertainment
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently.Read More
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing
Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.Read More
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral
This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed.Read More
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala
Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala.Read More
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema'
A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the viral hit 'Jerusalema'.Read More
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.Read More
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery
Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure.Read More
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"
Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.Read More