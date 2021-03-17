Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support'





On Tuesday, Cape Town's iconic Fugard Theatre announced that it was closing its doors permanently.

Greg Karvellas, the theatre's former artistic director, says the Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on why the local arts industry needs proper support from government and private funders.

The arts industry and the theatre industry is fragile and it needs support. It can't rest on the shoulders of one institution or one person. It's really a community effort. There's so much value there. Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre

What's been highlighted with Covid-19, especially for independent theatre producers, is that theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support. It needs support from the audience, but also needs buy-in from the government and the private sector, and that hasn't happened enough until now. Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre

Karvellas has commended Fugard Theatre's founder, producer and benefactor Eric Abraham for enabling Cape Town's theatre industry by funding the creative space over the past 10 years.

The Fugard has produced 60 of its own shows, staged major international productions, live music events, and various film screenings at its bioscope.

RELATED: Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow

It's kind of a surreal day for many of us in the industry and many of the audience members that came to The Fugard over the years. Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre

The vision of Eric Abraham, the founding producer, was to create a space in Cape Town and to give the City of Cape Town an artistic space where common humanity can be celebrated, where things could be spoken about, and where all are welcome to come and express themselves. I think that was definitely achieved. Greg Karvellas, Former Resident Director - The Fugard Theatre

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: