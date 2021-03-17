KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession





KPMG South Africa announced on Wednesday that it is teaming up with the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa) to advance smaller, black-owned firms.

It follows the announcement a month ago that KPMG would stop offering non-audit related services to JSE-listed clients from 31 March.

The firm has been working hard for years to restore its tainted image.

The practise of auditing companies also providing consulting services to audit clients is seen as the link in recent accounting scandals.

KPMG announced on Monday that it will stop offering non-audit related services to companies listed on the JSE. © wolterk/123rf.com

KPMG says its new partnership with Abasa aims to transform the industry.

"KPMG is the first, and only, of the larger auditing firms to enter into such an agreement, focused towards skills development and actively promoting and advancing the growth of small black auditing firms."

Firms working with KPMG on the programme will be chosen by a dedicated Abasa committee.

This is certainly not just a PR exercise says Ignatius Sehoole (CEO of KPMG South Africa) in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

The new vision of the new KPMG is to be the most trusted and trustworthy corporation... We only do and say what we mean, and we live by our values all the time. Ignatius Sehoole, CEO - KPMG South Africa

[With this project] we hope to be able to deepen and broaden the development and growth of small black firms... to give them access to complex assignments that they otherwise wouldn't have access to. Ignatius Sehoole, CEO - KPMG South Africa

They will work with us on our assignments and get the knowledge that they can take back to be able to drive development of their own firms. Ignatius Sehoole, CEO - KPMG South Africa

Discussing the KPMG announcement about halting non-audit related services, Sehoole says it was welcomed by clients and regulators alike.

He says KPMG is signing new clients:

"We are happy to say that what we are doing at KPMG is being appreciated by our clients and prospective clients."

Listen to Sehoole's update on legal proceedings against KPMG below: