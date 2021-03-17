Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:48
SA's biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja - loyal customer of Tracker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive

17 March 2021 5:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Rwanda
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Covid-19 vaccines
Vaccination drive
Africa vaccine programme

Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.

News24 has published an article on how South Africa has been left behind by Rwanda as the East African nation powers ahead in the vaccination drive.

News24 reporter Tebogo Monama says Rwanda is vaccinating an average of 70,000 people a day.

Monama says South Africa could learn a thing or two from Rwanda when our local vaccination programme finally gets off the ground next month.

She says Rwandan officials are doing great work to reach a large proportion of the population.

"They are using helicopters to get to rural areas. They are going to markets and people's workplaces. It's just a very well-run vaccination programme", Monama tells CapeTalk.

Rwanda received its doses from Covax. They received AstraZeneca and the Pfizer vaccine. They just hit the ground running. They've been able to do it so well.

Tebogo Monama, Investigate Reporter - News24

Tebogo Monama, Investigate Reporter - News24

On average, they are vaccinating about 70,000 people a day. They are just using everything.

Tebogo Monama, Investigate Reporter - News24

South Africa is currently at about 5,900 vaccinations per day... according to the experts that we spoke to, we're supposed to be vaccinating at least 200,00 people a day if we want to reach community immunity as soon as possible.

Tebogo Monama, Investigate Reporter - News24

South Africa doesn't have a vaccination programme yet. We are still doing the J&J study. That's why our numbers are so low and we are not comparable to all the other countries that already have their vaccination programmes in place.

Tebogo Monama, Investigate Reporter - News24

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




