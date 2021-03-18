



According to a new study by Zutobi, South Africa, has the most dangerous roads in the world.

Their analysis factored in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10. South Africa fared the worst here, with an overall score of just 3.23 out of 10.

Chairperson at Justice Project SA Howard Dembovsky says South Africans shoddy driving has been evident for years.

South Africans tend to be pretty lousy drivers. Howard Dembovsky, Chair - Justice Project SA

The study takes some of its data from the United Nations' World Health Organisation's statistics of road deaths per 100,000 of the population, says Dembovsky.

It quotes some pretty outdated figures. Howard Dembovsky, Chair - Justice Project SA

He questions the fact that South Africa is the only African country on Zutobi list.

So to accuse us of being the worst in the world is a little bit unfair. If you are going to talk about the worst countries in the world then you need to adopt a balanced approach. Howard Dembovsky, Chair - Justice Project SA

Despite his reservations about the study by Zutobi, Dembovsky believes South Africans are generally not good drivers.

They do have a shocking road safety record. As much as I would not place much reliance on that so-called study, there is still plenty of evidence to show that South Africans are dangerous drivers and inconsiderate drivers and have very little regard for the safety of others on our roads. Howard Dembovsky, Chair - Justice Project SA

