Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months? Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers. 18 March 2021 8:37 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 18 March 2021 8:36 AM
View all Local
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't' President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Publi... 17 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Politics
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling. 17 March 2021 8:26 PM
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown. 17 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently. 17 March 2021 3:15 PM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Opinion
Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months?

18 March 2021 9:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Traffic lights
roads
road repairs

Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.

CapeTalk listeners are unhappy about traffic lights being out on the N2 and Baden Powell saying they have not been working since September last year, and add hours to daily commutes, says Refilwe Moloto.

Sanral has been fighting to get their technical team to get these repairs done since January - but I think it was a little bit before that.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is not allowed to work on sites that fall under parastatals or the province, she explains.

But we are working on a memorandum of agreement that will allow us and our technicians to work on other spheres of government assets and that is the issue here.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

These traffic signals down there are Sanral assets.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We do have the expertise in-house to do that and we are now just negotiating to take over the maintenance of them.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

What excuse does Sanral give for not fixing it, asks Refilwe?

They don't have an excuse, they just say they are trying to sort it out..

Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Purchase says she hopes the Memorandum of Agreement is completed by the end of March.

We're pretty desperate to get it done as you can imagine because we get all the complaints.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview with Felicity Purchase below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
