Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months?





CapeTalk listeners are unhappy about traffic lights being out on the N2 and Baden Powell saying they have not been working since September last year, and add hours to daily commutes, says Refilwe Moloto.

Sanral has been fighting to get their technical team to get these repairs done since January - but I think it was a little bit before that. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is not allowed to work on sites that fall under parastatals or the province, she explains.

But we are working on a memorandum of agreement that will allow us and our technicians to work on other spheres of government assets and that is the issue here. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

These traffic signals down there are Sanral assets. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We do have the expertise in-house to do that and we are now just negotiating to take over the maintenance of them. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

What excuse does Sanral give for not fixing it, asks Refilwe?

They don't have an excuse, they just say they are trying to sort it out.. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Purchase says she hopes the Memorandum of Agreement is completed by the end of March.

We're pretty desperate to get it done as you can imagine because we get all the complaints. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview with Felicity Purchase below: