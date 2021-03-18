'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming
There are side hustles and there are side hustles.
The Covid-19 pandemic moved many people into all sorts of gigs to make ends meet and, considering the loneliness of pandemic-life, the boom in amateur adult content creation is unsurprising.
Platforms such as OnlyFans and JustForFans, where members pay a fee to access content, has seen a massive spike in membership numbers.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dominic Ford, an adult entertainment veteran and the founder and CEO at JustForFans.
His platform has seen a 40% spike in the number of content creators during lockdown with commensurate growth in audience numbers.
The number of consumers and creators of content is holding steady.
I’ve been in the adult industry for 13 years. I have my own gay porn studio…Dominic Ford, CEO - JustForFans
Three years ago, I launched JustForFans. It’s a website where anybody can be a model. They can upload their own content, charge their own monthly fees, and be in control of their image, and make money…Dominic Ford, CEO - JustForFans
I saw the pendulum swing from an interest in very polished and produced studio content to more amateur, more authentic, and realistic content.Dominic Ford, CEO - JustForFans
A fan platform gives you the ability to follow a specific model, interact with them privately… It’s not just videos… It’s subscribing to a person’s life…Dominic Ford, CEO - JustForFans
We are 100% built by and for sex workers…Dominic Ford, CEO - JustForFans
When lockdown began a year ago, we saw the number of new models increase by up to about 40%... The audience grew tremendously… These numbers have not dropped with the pandemic coming to an end as the vaccines come out...Dominic Ford, CEO - JustForFans
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81607011_seductive-woman-working-on-as-webcam-model-virtual-sex-.html
