[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Sugar is oh so good (read “addictive”) but oh so bad (read “health-destroying”).
Wasanga Mehana asked registered dietitian Hayley Daries for practical tips (realistic ones) on reducing your intake:
-
Use less table sugar at home. Taper intake to fewer than six teaspoons per day of sugar (or alternatives such as agave or raw honey). Start limiting how much you add to coffee, tea, cereals, etc. Use replacements such as fruit or healthy sweeteners.
-
Read food labels; lots of snacks and beverages contain hidden sugar – keep it below 5 grams/serving. Cut back on sweets, biscuits, cake, sugar-laden beverages, sauces, and sugary cereals.
-
Choose fresh, whole foods. Fresh, whole foods have no added sugar, and they contain fibre and micronutrients. Variety is key.
-
Adapt recipes by using alternatives - sweeteners like Stevia (a very sweet, heat-stable plant derivative) or Xylitol if you cook or bake.
-
Swap sugary foods for healthy low sugar foods as much as you can (e.g. sugary beverages for sugar-free; biscuits for rice cakes, sugary cereal for low-GI porridge, etc.)
Instant benefits of reducing your sugar intake:
-
It leaves room in your belly for more nutritious food
-
It improves mood and behaviour
-
Improved blood sugar levels
-
Healthier organs (particularly the pancreas, liver, and kidneys)
-
Improved energy levels
-
Weight loss especially around the waist area
-
Improved skin
-
Better dental health
No, I don’t do that [allow kids to drink sugary drinks] …Hayley Daries, registered dietitian
Closely examine... sugar you can see, but also what you can’t see… Fruit contains fructose – it’s sweeter than sugar… Eat fresh, whole fruits… We’ve got very good labelling in South Africa… Educate yourself about what is ‘sugar’ on a label…Hayley Daries, registered dietitian
I’m not saying ‘never’…Hayley Daries, registered dietitian
