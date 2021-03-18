Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC
As students wait for bursaries and NSFAS funding to come through, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command council on Thursday called for online courses to be suspended.
The EFF wants universities to put the academic year on hold until all deserving students were registered and funded.
On Wednesday, some Stellenbosch University (SU) students shut down and occupied the Neelsie student centre to show solidarity with the national student financial crisis.
They called for all SU students to be registered before classes continue.
RELATED: Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected
The campus was shut down and some student representative bodies (such as SASCO and EFFSC) were served with notices to leave the premises.
The protesting students promised to continue until management addressed their concerns.
The SRC met with them as well with the university management and a consensus was reached.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.
There are students currently occupying the outside of the Neelsie student centre. Yesterday, protesting students didn’t allow anybody in… They spent the night outside the Neelsie…Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson - Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council
Unregistered students will get data bundles to attend online lectures... They will be able to participate in lectures… They’ll also get food support… to purchase groceries…Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson - Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council
By clearing the debt, we solve the problem… because next year they’ll start with a clean slate…Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson - Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
