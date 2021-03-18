Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks





A video began circulating recently describing an 11-year-old school pupil being forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit toilet in an Eastern Cape school.

The school principal accused of this action has been suspended and now faces charges of murder.

But this incident would never have gone public if it had not been Khula Community Development Project leader Petros Majola. He talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

The child is receiving support thanks to the MEC for Social Development for organising that. Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project

Majola says he brought it to the attention of the Eastern Cape government officials on Sunday evening 14 March and they set up a team quickly to assist.

The principal was using a mobile phone which contained important information which belongs to the Department of Education. Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project

Majola questions how the principal dropped his cell phone while sitting on a toilet.

He told learners to break the toilet seat and stand so that they could gain access. Now, when it was opened he ordered all those boys to try and lower the water because it was full. Remember that water contains urine and other things. Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project

The boys removed this water sing a bucket, he explains.

Then he said to this one, your body is so thin, so you will be able to go down. Then they tied the boy with ropes under his armpits and lowered him by the ropes down to the human faeces that was in the toilet, and he said I will pay you R200. Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project

Listen to the interview with Petros Majola in the audio below: