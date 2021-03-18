Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks
A video began circulating recently describing an 11-year-old school pupil being forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit toilet in an Eastern Cape school.
RELATED: E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet
The school principal accused of this action has been suspended and now faces charges of murder.
But this incident would never have gone public if it had not been Khula Community Development Project leader Petros Majola. He talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.
The child is receiving support thanks to the MEC for Social Development for organising that.Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project
Majola says he brought it to the attention of the Eastern Cape government officials on Sunday evening 14 March and they set up a team quickly to assist.
The principal was using a mobile phone which contained important information which belongs to the Department of Education.Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project
Majola questions how the principal dropped his cell phone while sitting on a toilet.
He told learners to break the toilet seat and stand so that they could gain access. Now, when it was opened he ordered all those boys to try and lower the water because it was full. Remember that water contains urine and other things.Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project
The boys removed this water sing a bucket, he explains.
Then he said to this one, your body is so thin, so you will be able to go down. Then they tied the boy with ropes under his armpits and lowered him by the ropes down to the human faeces that was in the toilet, and he said I will pay you R200.Petros Majola, Leader - Khula Community Development Project
Listen to the interview with Petros Majola in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91513277_lecture-room-or-school-empty-classroom-with-desks-and-chair-iron-wood-in-high-school-thailand-interi.html
More from Local
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC
Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.Read More
Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months?
Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.Read More
SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits
South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'South Africans tend to be pretty lousy drivers'
Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky comments on a study Zutobi says SA has the most dangerous roads in the world.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently.Read More
More from Politics
Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months?
Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.Read More
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet
E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latrine.Read More
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks
SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period.Read More
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't'
President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Public Protector.Read More
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata
Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it?Read More
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'
Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
Africa Check debunks notion of 15 million illegal migrants in SA
Cayley Clifford of Africa Check Senior researcher explains where the number comes from and why it is way off the mark.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court
MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'
The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More