Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alicia Moses - Content Specialist at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 05:10
Expanding role of the community healthcare working during the pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Uta Lehmann
Today at 05:46
Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No more Eva means no more Bold on DSTV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Community Circle Home helps travelers in a pinch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Kur - Founder of Community Circle Home SA
Today at 06:50
INTERVIEW: MEMBERS' COUNCIL & INTERIM BOARD STAND-OFF
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gordhan v Moyane: the cross examination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: MEDICINES BODY SAHPRA ON THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 07:20
ANC out to support corruption charged ex eThekwini mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Protas Madlala - political analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The State of the SA Bureau of Standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Today at 08:21
They inspired the world to mask up, so why was Czech Republic hit so badly?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emil Pavlik - Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients

23 March 2021 8:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance premiums
Tracker
Wendy Knowler
short-term insurance
consumer issues
monthly fees

New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.

We tend to think, optimistically, that the company we've given our custom to for years will reward us for our loyalty.

The opposite is in fact often true, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler, especially when it comes to your short-term insurance.

"I was with the same insurer for about 15 years and I thought I was being savvy about challenging their routine annual increases, but I eventually discovered that my premium was really high."

Knowler investigates a complaint from a Tracker client of more than ten years.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Anton had discovered through a chance conversation that the vehicle tracking company's most expensive package was R190 per month.

He was paying more than R322!

When I called the call centre to look into this, I was told that I had had annual escalations from when I joined Tracker and was on a month by month contract.

Anton, Tracker client

I find this totally immoral as I was effectively penalised for being a loyal customer of 10 years. I understand legally I probably have no leg to stand on but surely Tracker should contact their existing customers if they change products and costs?

Anton, Tracker client

At his request, Anton was moved to the "new" package with the R190 monthly fee.

Tracker says a customer can expect to pay the lowest price at the start of a contract with annual increases based on inflation related rates.

This is in line with its commercial model, which is based over the expected longevity of a customer for a specific service.

RELATED: Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

Take the time to do pricing checks and then ask your current provider to give you the better deal, advises Knowler - it worked for Anton.

Alternatively, change service providers often so you’re always the new customer.

New customers will be lured with highly competitive deals, while you keep paying an increasingly uncompetitive sum every month, unless you make a point of shopping around and making sure you aren’t paying too much.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the consumer ninja's tips on The Money Show:




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

