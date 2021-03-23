Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
We tend to think, optimistically, that the company we've given our custom to for years will reward us for our loyalty.
The opposite is in fact often true, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler, especially when it comes to your short-term insurance.
"I was with the same insurer for about 15 years and I thought I was being savvy about challenging their routine annual increases, but I eventually discovered that my premium was really high."
Knowler investigates a complaint from a Tracker client of more than ten years.
Anton had discovered through a chance conversation that the vehicle tracking company's most expensive package was R190 per month.
He was paying more than R322!
When I called the call centre to look into this, I was told that I had had annual escalations from when I joined Tracker and was on a month by month contract.Anton, Tracker client
I find this totally immoral as I was effectively penalised for being a loyal customer of 10 years. I understand legally I probably have no leg to stand on but surely Tracker should contact their existing customers if they change products and costs?Anton, Tracker client
At his request, Anton was moved to the "new" package with the R190 monthly fee.
Tracker says a customer can expect to pay the lowest price at the start of a contract with annual increases based on inflation related rates.
This is in line with its commercial model, which is based over the expected longevity of a customer for a specific service.
RELATED: Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Take the time to do pricing checks and then ask your current provider to give you the better deal, advises Knowler - it worked for Anton.
Alternatively, change service providers often so you’re always the new customer.
New customers will be lured with highly competitive deals, while you keep paying an increasingly uncompetitive sum every month, unless you make a point of shopping around and making sure you aren’t paying too much.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the consumer ninja's tips on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1912/fizkes191200080/134572699-angry-frustrated-annoyed-young-adult-man-consumer-feel-rage-looking-at-computer-notebook-screen-furi.jpg
More from Business
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm
Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award
Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!'
"We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition).Read More
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown
"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
More from Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained
The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.Read More
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res
What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.Read More
Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach
Table View resident Garth Johnson created a petition urging the City of Cape Town to install stormwater drain nets along Blouberg beach.Read More
Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist
An Anglican priest is taking legal action against Reverend June Dolley-Major after she publicly named him as her alleged rapist.Read More
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.Read More
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a community group in Ocean View.Read More