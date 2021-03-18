Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Ryan Stramrood swims 34 KM's from Millers Point to Rooi Els
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Stamrood - Inspirational Speaker & Extreme Swimmer
Today at 16:20
Illicit fuel trading could get garage owners 10 years in jail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: More than R60bn in temporary Covid-19 relief paid out so far
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 16:50
Zain Killian bail hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 17:10
Experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Today at 17:20
Tanzania's president dies aged 61
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 17:20
Users need to be energy efficient to reduce the risk of loadshedding.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Barry Bredenkamp General Manager Energy Efficiency & Corporate Communications at the South African National Energy Development Institute
Today at 17:45
Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frenette Southwood - Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:09
Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Wachsberger - MD and founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments.
Today at 18:13
Fed Reserve Bank's patience calms yields for now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Stock market performance vs the economic performance in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council. 18 March 2021 12:24 PM
View all Local
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling. 17 March 2021 8:26 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Hospitality
Airline industry
Kieno Kammies
Airlink
Rodger Foster
aviation
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Covid-19 in Africa

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

The aviation industry, crippled by Covid, is mouldy toast.

Airlines are burning cash, trying to stay alive while axiously waiting for business and leisure travellers to return.

Having said that; with lockdown back to level-one in South Africa and mass-vaccination campaigns globally, there is much hope for a brighter medium-term future.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Airlink CEO Rodger Foster, the longest-running airline Chief Exec in the country by some margin.

Image: @Fly_Airlink/Twitter

Foster spoke about his struggling industry, and what it will take to recover.

One example is Mozambique’s use of QR codes to verify PCR tests.

The tech was developed in South Africa, where it is not yet in use.

Foster touched on his airline route-expansion in the subregion and its bruising court battle with state-owned South African Airways (SAA).

We’ve got travel bans… It’s not just about the South African variant... It’s also about the integrity of travel in and out… Fake PCR tests is a phenomenon around the world… We need international travel… We must find a way to authenticate PCR tests…

Rodger Foster, CEO - Airlink

… Every customer must keep their masks on at all times… We deep-sanitise… We rely on the airport to do temperature scanning… We ensure as much distancing as we can… Airconditioning systems… mitigate the risk… You’re pretty safe on board an aircraft.

Rodger Foster, CEO - Airlink

Airlink… there are so many routes available… Like Harare from Johannesburg, we’ve got three flights per day. Same with Lusaka. We’ve added Maputo and Windhoek… We’ve added Cape Town to Walvis Bay… Cape Town and Harare… We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time…

Rodger Foster, CEO - Airlink

South Africans don’t have the same buying power… if you go to the level of their spending power… That’s what we have done. Now, we’re operating an almost daily service between South Africa and Okavango Swamps… the flights are full!

Rodger Foster, CEO - Airlink

It is what it is. The Supreme Court didn’t rule in our favour… We wrote that money off… We’ve taken the knock, but we’re still standing… We have a war chest of cash… Hospitality is still reeling… and so too are the airlines. I don’t believe there’s one profitable airline in the world…

Rodger Foster, CEO - Airlink

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




18 March 2021 3:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Hospitality
Airline industry
Kieno Kammies
Airlink
Rodger Foster
aviation
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Covid-19 in Africa

More from Business

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC

18 March 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

18 March 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils

17 March 2021 8:26 PM

The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet

17 March 2021 7:51 PM

Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession

17 March 2021 7:28 PM

The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small apartments - big business

17 March 2021 7:15 PM

If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

17 March 2021 6:47 PM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

17 March 2021 3:08 PM

"Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata

17 March 2021 9:18 AM

Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

18 March 2021 10:42 AM

Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

18 March 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

17 March 2021 3:08 PM

"Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'

17 March 2021 1:40 PM

They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing

17 March 2021 12:39 PM

Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

16 March 2021 10:19 AM

There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape

15 March 2021 4:14 PM

Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study

12 March 2021 6:04 PM

Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Nzimande excited about vaccine partnership between Biovac & ImmunityBio

18 March 2021 4:02 PM

GALLERY: AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini memorial - 'His legacy lives on'

18 March 2021 3:59 PM

Laingville community frustrated with Ipid probe into Leo Williams' death

18 March 2021 3:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA