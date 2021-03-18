Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
"We're a disruptor in the hotel industry" says Marc Wachsberger, the founder and MD of The Capital Hotel Group (Capital Hotels & Apartments).
The group runs 9 apartment hotels located in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.
On Thursday it confirmed that it is the preferred bidder for the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast, at a price tag of R240 million.
The hotel - part of the Zimbali Coastal Resort estate - was placed into business rescue last year.
Bruce Whitfield sounds out Wachsberger on growing his company in a Covid-smashed environment.
We're a disruptor in the hotel sector.Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
The R240 million is to buy the hotel and renovate it. We're putting together quite a significant renovation, bringing it back to its 5-star standards and incorporating some apartments as well.Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
They were actually doing quite well pre-Covid in terms of revenue, but it hadn't been refurbished for quite some time... We'll be putting in brand-new furniture... We're going to make it world-class...Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
We found opportunities originally in the urban sector... That was our start... A huge leisure audience followed us to Cape Town... More recently, Umhlanga...Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
Particularly in this Covid era, the leisure audience has been one that has performed the best because it services a domestic leisure traveller. Leisure has really loved us!Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
Wachsberger says they still have a "bullish" outlook for a bounce back of domestic, business and leisure travel with an international recovery to follow.
"If you have that outlook, then what better time is there to make deals than now!"
The group also has expansion plans in Cape Town.
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/09/18/14/24/ballito-3686295_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa
The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery
"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC
Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.Read More
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet
Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
Small apartments - big business
If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for youRead More
More from Lifestyle
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery
"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.Read More
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.Read More
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'
"Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA.Read More
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'
They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing
Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.Read More
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert.Read More