Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast





"We're a disruptor in the hotel industry" says Marc Wachsberger, the founder and MD of The Capital Hotel Group (Capital Hotels & Apartments).

The group runs 9 apartment hotels located in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

On Thursday it confirmed that it is the preferred bidder for the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast, at a price tag of R240 million.

Image: melissadesigning on Pixabay

The hotel - part of the Zimbali Coastal Resort estate - was placed into business rescue last year.

Bruce Whitfield sounds out Wachsberger on growing his company in a Covid-smashed environment.

The R240 million is to buy the hotel and renovate it. We're putting together quite a significant renovation, bringing it back to its 5-star standards and incorporating some apartments as well. Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

They were actually doing quite well pre-Covid in terms of revenue, but it hadn't been refurbished for quite some time... We'll be putting in brand-new furniture... We're going to make it world-class... Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

We found opportunities originally in the urban sector... That was our start... A huge leisure audience followed us to Cape Town... More recently, Umhlanga... Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

Particularly in this Covid era, the leisure audience has been one that has performed the best because it services a domestic leisure traveller. Leisure has really loved us! Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

Wachsberger says they still have a "bullish" outlook for a bounce back of domestic, business and leisure travel with an international recovery to follow.

"If you have that outlook, then what better time is there to make deals than now!"

The group also has expansion plans in Cape Town.

Listen to the interview on The Money Show: