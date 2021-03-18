Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa

18 March 2021 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
US Federal Reserve
Goolam Ballim
COVID-19

The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.

The US Federal Reserve has decided to let inflation rise without interest rate interference.

Why does the Fed's policy to keep interest rates steady matter to us in South Africa?

"What happens to American interest rates affects not just growth and inflation there, but here as well in a very interconnected globe" says Bruce Whitfield.

He discusses the impact of the Fed's decision with Goolam Ballim, group chief economist at Standard Bank.

The spectre of inflation normally would herald the risk of rising short-term interest rates... and in addition, more medium- to longer-term rates have already been driven by market participants somewhat higher.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Higher interest rates and the resultant reduction in earnings trigger further effects that can impair economic recovery.

For several weeks, the prospect of this scenario had been unnerving markets and general observers, Ballim says.

The Fed last night quelled those concerns by signalling that monetary policy in the United States will remain benign for several years, and inflation will be allowed to rise without correction...

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

While I do think that the pandemic and its shadow will be lingering for a length of time, there does appear to be a recovery.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

So 2021 does seem to rebuild the hopes of a momentum that, with respect to the US and China, will deliver output this year that surpasses 2019 output - at least in those two economies.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Ballim spells out why this is important for the rest of the world.

The US and China combined have heft - they account for about one third of global GDP, to the extent that they are the epi-centres of growth leading the charge that's to be cheered.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Listen to Ballim's analysis on The Money Show:




