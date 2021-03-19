Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?





At the rate it is going right now, it will take 18 years to reach South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination targets.

South Africa – the Continental epicentre of the pandemic, from the start – is vaccinating about 6000 people, healthcare workers only, per day.

In total, 177 275 doses have been administered.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize admits the government is likely to miss its target of immunising 67% of the population by yearend.

Initially, Mkhize said the aim was to vaccinate 1.5 million people by the end of March, and 42 million people by December.

Most rich countries – and some poor ones – have started mass vaccination campaigns against Covid-19.

Rwanda – the 160th most developed country in the world – vaccinated 140 000 people in 48 hours; why is our tiny neighbour to the north overtaking us?

Refilwe Moloto asked Ian Sanne why South Africa is so relatively slow in rolling out its mass-vaccination campaign.

Sanne is a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and CEO of Right to Care.

Demand exceeds supply. There is no vaccine hesitancy. Healthcare workers are rapidly coming forward to be vaccinated. Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It is critical that the Department of Health begins announcing their plans very clearly… to ensure an efficient rollout of a more difficult vaccine [Pfizer] to administer… All that planning happens in a dark room that even I don’t have insights into… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

I can assure you that the vaccine data system… is working, and ready for use… I believe that this will work… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It is only a question of vaccine supply [holding back mass-rollout]. That begins with Treasury and the Department of Health signing agreements with vaccine providers. Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer are the main candidates… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Sahpra [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] could accelerate their decisions on emergency registration… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Single, central procurement is fraught with complexity. There should be increased pressure on the private sector, medical aids, and employers to begin their own procurement of vaccines… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It [Covid-19 vaccination] is Prescribed Minimum Benefit… I’m working to help design employed sector implementation… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

We’re not responsible for the national rollout… The Department of Health and the Deputy President is… Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

