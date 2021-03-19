Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Today at 10:35
What is code siwtching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kelly Fisher - Host of the Black Girl's Guide Podcast
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Fisher - Senior VP for the Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa at Salesforce
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Sexual Compatibility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Today at 12:10
Lynne Brown at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Reax to Mantashe's proposed energy developments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 12:27
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:37
Equal education on pit latrine
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Athenkosi Sopitshi - Head at Equal Education Eastern Cape
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ado Shaibu - Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency (ACT Wazalendo)
Today at 12:45
Artscape theatre building 50th Celebration Concert - 20 March 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Latest Local
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Local
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
View all Politics
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God's plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
View all Opinion
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?

19 March 2021 10:10 AM
by Kabous le Roux
"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."

At the rate it is going right now, it will take 18 years to reach South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination targets.

South Africa – the Continental epicentre of the pandemic, from the start – is vaccinating about 6000 people, healthcare workers only, per day.

In total, 177 275 doses have been administered.

RELATED: UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize admits the government is likely to miss its target of immunising 67% of the population by yearend.

Initially, Mkhize said the aim was to vaccinate 1.5 million people by the end of March, and 42 million people by December.

Most rich countries – and some poor ones – have started mass vaccination campaigns against Covid-19.

Rwanda – the 160th most developed country in the world – vaccinated 140 000 people in 48 hours; why is our tiny neighbour to the north overtaking us?

RELATED: Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey

Refilwe Moloto asked Ian Sanne why South Africa is so relatively slow in rolling out its mass-vaccination campaign.

Sanne is a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and CEO of Right to Care.

Demand exceeds supply. There is no vaccine hesitancy. Healthcare workers are rapidly coming forward to be vaccinated.

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It is critical that the Department of Health begins announcing their plans very clearly… to ensure an efficient rollout of a more difficult vaccine [Pfizer] to administer… All that planning happens in a dark room that even I don’t have insights into…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

I can assure you that the vaccine data system… is working, and ready for use… I believe that this will work…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It is only a question of vaccine supply [holding back mass-rollout]. That begins with Treasury and the Department of Health signing agreements with vaccine providers. Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer are the main candidates…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Sahpra [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] could accelerate their decisions on emergency registration…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Single, central procurement is fraught with complexity. There should be increased pressure on the private sector, medical aids, and employers to begin their own procurement of vaccines…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It [Covid-19 vaccination] is Prescribed Minimum Benefit… I’m working to help design employed sector implementation…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

We’re not responsible for the national rollout… The Department of Health and the Deputy President is…

Ian Sanne, member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




