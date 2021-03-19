The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The South African economy is old, mouldy toast.
It shrank by 7% in 2020 – its worst showing on record – yet the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is up 58% year-on-year (12 March 2020 to 12 March 2021).
The performance of the JSE is not strongly correlated with the SA economy, as most of the Top-40 companies make the bulk of their earnings abroad.
Some of the country’s smaller companies are very reliant on the domestic economy, but they make up a tiny portion of the overall value of the JSE.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal financial advisor Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) to explain.
There is economic devastation, increasing unemployment and people taking pay cuts…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
The top-four shares on the JSE account for 52% of the value of the entire stock market. Naspers accounts for 20%... BHP is just over 12.5%. Richemont is just over 10% while Anglo is also just over 10%...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
The largest business [that earns a significant share of its income in South Africa] is FirstRand; it makes up only 3.5% of the JSE. The bulk of the Top-10 earns a huge chunk of their money outside of South Africa…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
We’re seeing an element of Darwin at work. Survival of the fittest… The remaining businesses have trimmed excess fat… As the bad news ends, life becomes much easier for them… We’ve got superfit companies that have only known tough times, and suddenly there’s no headwind…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
More from MyMoney Online
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected
It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.Read More
Absa keeps its powder dry, deferring dividends, as earnings slump
Its competitors are paying dividends. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.Read More
5 tips for saving thousands of rands each month
Naked co-founder Ernest North shares five money-saving tips to stretch your rands further than you ever imagined possible.Read More
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price
Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn.Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More