Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey





Medical aid schemes canvased members to ascertain if they would be happy for the schemes to help subsidise Covid-19 vaccines for others not on medical aids - and the results of the survey came back with a thumbs up.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Michael Willie, General Manager of Policy, Research and Monitoring at the Council for Medical Aid Schemes.

Willie says the survey was to gauge support for the possible measure and to use the findings to advise medical schemes.

The survey was forwarded to medical schemes to distribute among their memberships, he adds.

We had over 30 medical schemes participating in the survey and we received over 75,000 responses. Michael Willie, General Manager of Policy, Research and Monitoring - Council for Medical Aid Schemes

He says the schemes that participated in the survey represent about 7.7 million lives which are about 88% of the industry population.

So it is quite a significant and representative sample. Michael Willie, General Manager of Policy, Research and Monitoring - Council for Medical Aid Schemes

