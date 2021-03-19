Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
N-word and other derogatory words
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Terry Oakley - Smith
Today at 15:20
Brown appears in front of Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frenette Southwood - Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
Jeppe High school bids farewell to its 80-year-old legend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Ledwaba
Today at 15:50
World Sleep Day - Friday 19 March 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joni Peddie - CEO of Resilient People and a behaviour strategist
Today at 16:05
Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Parker - Motoring Journalist
Today at 16:10
Status of the COVID-19 Second Surge and Early Detection of 3rd wave
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist
Today at 16:20
Why South Africa should look at new national number plates for cars
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zurika Louw, chief executive of the South African Number Plate Association
Today at 16:20
Book review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
How is the next Zulu King determined?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zoza Shongwe - historian, writer and researcher
Today at 17:10
Auditors to look into licensing centres
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 17:20
What is up with the Rugby? What are the different leagues and why do they matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 17:45
Pro-Horizon Releases New Single "You Matter" To SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Armand Mukenge - Member of the urban-pop outfit Pro-Horizon
Today at 18:13
Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Yormarck - President at Roc Nation Sport International
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey

19 March 2021 2:35 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.

Medical aid schemes canvased members to ascertain if they would be happy for the schemes to help subsidise Covid-19 vaccines for others not on medical aids - and the results of the survey came back with a thumbs up.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Michael Willie, General Manager of Policy, Research and Monitoring at the Council for Medical Aid Schemes.

Willie says the survey was to gauge support for the possible measure and to use the findings to advise medical schemes.

The survey was forwarded to medical schemes to distribute among their memberships, he adds.

We had over 30 medical schemes participating in the survey and we received over 75,000 responses.

Michael Willie, General Manager of Policy, Research and Monitoring - Council for Medical Aid Schemes

He says the schemes that participated in the survey represent about 7.7 million lives which are about 88% of the industry population.

So it is quite a significant and representative sample.

Michael Willie, General Manager of Policy, Research and Monitoring - Council for Medical Aid Schemes

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

19 March 2021 2:03 PM

"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Gatesville Melomed explains why vaccination unit shut down when doses ran out

19 March 2021 1:51 PM

Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams explains that its accredited centre's supply relies on the national Health Department.

Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now

19 March 2021 1:20 PM

'As of today, my view is that it is not, but that is not to say a third wave is not going to come, says Dr Harry Moultrie.

Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?

19 March 2021 10:10 AM

"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

18 March 2021 1:46 PM

Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone.

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC

18 March 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.

Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL

18 March 2021 9:49 AM

Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.

