WCHD's Dr Cloete explains why vaccine rollout is lagging behind other countries





30,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered to date in the Western Province.

Why is South Africa lagging behind when it comes to vaccinating, Kieno Kammies asks Dr Cloete?

Cloete says this needs to be understood in context.

The vaccine rollout programme, which is the one that most countries in the world have started, has not actually officially started in South Africa. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

Cloete explains why.

Firstly, he says, a million doses of AstraZeneca were pulled on the eve of that rollout as they were found to be ineffective on the new Covid variant.

The country pushed the pause button on the launch of the vaccination programme. What has come in its place is the Johnson&Johnson vaccine under trial conditions in a test run for the rollout programme...but J&J was never designed to be the rollout programme. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

At a global level, he says countries that have had access to vaccines that have done the largest rollouts are those who paid upfront.

It is those countries that put payments down and in a sense locked up production as they come offline - and in a sense that is why we are not in the front of the queue. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Rwanda received its vaccines via the Covax facility...and most of the ones they are using is the AstraZeneca vaccine. So they are doing what we would have done four or five weeks ago. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

The sticking point then appears to be the shift from AstraZeneca to the J&J vaccines.

The J&J vaccine is a programme that we have been doing with limited doses under trial conditions and in a sense, we have turned it into a learning experience. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

I can understand people look at the numbers and say these guys aren't even getting to 2,000 vaccinations a day let alone get to 20,000 or 30,000 a day in this province to be able to compete at the rate happening in other countries. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

This is due to the fact that the J&J vaccine is still being distributed under trial conditions, he emphasises. Research conditions require every vaccination to be monitored, he notes, and that is more logistically time-consuming.

The rollout programme actually starts when the Pfizer vaccine arrives...Pfizer vaccines will hopefully within the next two to three weeks. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He hopes that the province will then escalate from 2,000 doses a day to 10,000 then 20,000, then 30,000 a day.

We hope then that all the frontline workers will be vaccinated by April. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Then to go into May which is a crucial period, to start with the most vulnerable people, which is phase 2 - and it looks like it will go by age at this point in time with the oldest first. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Pfizer vaccines arriving will see the official rollout kicking off, and then the J&J vaccine will arrive as part of the production and not part of the trial, he explains.

Listen to Dr Keith Cloete in conversation with Kieno Kammies about the latest covid-19 updates in the audio below: