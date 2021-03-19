Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections





Germany has entered its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Europe’s most-populous nation is now considering extending its lockdown amid a “clearly exponential” rise in new cases of Covid-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

“There are not yet enough vaccine doses in Europe to stop the third wave,” warned Spahn.

“The third wave in Germany has already begun,” said Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

The country recorded 28 489 new infections on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Germany’s 16 state leaders on Monday to set fresh lockdown regulations.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Deutsche Welle corresponded Chelsey Dulaney.

We’ve heard warnings that Europe could be on the cusp of a third wave of infections… That appears to be happening right now… It’s likely only going to get worse from here… The vaccination effort faces a lot of challenges… Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

There’s a lot of pressure to reopen the economy… Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

