Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now





A 3% increase in Covid-19 cases was reported last week, says Lester Kiewit. Now, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has speculated the third wave may be worse than the second.

Clinical epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie speaks to Lester about whether modelling might be useful in predicting the severity of the next Covid-19 wave.

Moultrie says they are monitoring the trajectory of the epidemic closely.

We have seen a slight increase in cases at the end of last week and perhaps the beginning of this week, possibly largely driven by two provinces Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

This was reported in the North of Cape Province around Calvinia and Namaqua District, and in the Free State though this has plateaued again.

We are not seeing a sustained increase in cases across the country at the moment. Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

We are being asked this question a lot - is this the beginning of a third wave? Currently, as of today, my view is that it is not, but that is not to say a third wave is not going to come. Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

He says while not directly involved in discussions around the upcoming long weekends such as Easter, he believes increased travel will increase contact rate and therefore can increase transmission of the virus.

We would advise people to maintain social distancing over the Easter Weekend. Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

Can modelling predict the severity of the next wave?

Models are not a crystal ball. They do not predict or show us the future and what we need to keep in mind is that there are certain aspects that are hard to predict such as timing. Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

What we can however do with models, is assess scenarios that might trigger a third wave and then under those scenarios, with some assumptions. model what might be the trajectory. Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

However, he notes that it cannot be stated with certainty that there will be a third wave as there is still considerable uncertainty about the seroprevalence or immunity in the population. Once the HSRC seroprevalence study is released this will be better understood, he notes.

He says factors that will drive a third wave are behaviour changes, increased contact rates, large gatherings, and abandonment of NPIs.

Coming up to winter, we could also see some seasonal forcing as people spend more time indoors in close proximity, as well as the increased susceptibility to respiratory viruses. Dr Harry Moultrie, Clinical epidemiologist

Listen to the interview with Dr Harry Moultrie in the audio below: