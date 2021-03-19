Gatesville Melomed explains why vaccination unit shut down when doses ran out
A nurse contacted CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies saying that after a torrid year she had driven all the way from Yzerfontein to Gatesville Melomed Hospital to receive her Covid-19 vaccination, only to be told the vaccination unit was close as supplies had run out.
Kieno speaks to Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams who explains what happened.
The Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Department of Health selected the Gatesville Melomed hospital to host a vaccination centre, explains Adams.
The vaccination centre opened two weeks ago.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
The hospital was accredited as a vaccination site for the phase 1 rollout she notes.
The centre covers vaccinations for selected acute private hospitals - so that included a few of the Life, Mediclinic, Netcare and NHM hospitals which include Rondebosch and Melomed.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
The allocation of vaccines to the vaccination site is regulated and controlled by the National Department of Health. Now this week commencing 15 March, we only received 1000 vaccines.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
She says although they have been trying to vaccinate as many health care workers in the private sector as possible, 1000 vaccines is not nearly enough to go around.
We used that up two days ago, on the 17th.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
Adams says as soon as the last 50 people were vaccinated, a communication was sent out to all the private hospital groups.
All the private hospital groups knew that the vaccines had been completed for this week.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
We can't keep a vaccination centre opening with staff and vaccinators and no vaccines.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
We are waiting for our next batch to arrive next week on Tuesday.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Gatesville Melomed Hospital
Listen to the interview with Shameema Adams in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149936931_tired-depressed-female-african-nurse-wearing-face-mask-sits-on-hospital-floor-.html?term=healthcare%2Bworker%2Bcrying&vti=n940zq2mlosalb367j-1-86
