I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown





Lynne Brown lives a modest life and was known as a corruption buster, the former Public Enterprises Minister testified on Friday.

Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Brown told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry how she and her family suffered due to State Capture allegations against her.

She said she received questions from former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about a trip to Kenya she took with former President Jacob Zuma, but that Madonsela’s term expired before she incorporated Brown’s answers.

She also said there was a culture of corruption at state-owned companies long before her time.

Brown is being questioned about her appointment, her relationship with the Guptas and Salim Essa, and about her involvement in the suspension of Eskom execs and the firing of board members.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture… Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News

She has yet to testify about her relationship with the Guptas and Salim Essa… Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News

