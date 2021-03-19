'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!'
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has revealed the eight independent power producers (IPPs) that will generate electricity for Eskom.
The IPPs are expected to invest R45 billion to produce power using the sun (1000 MW), wind (1600 MW) and liquified natural gas.
The winning bidders are:
-
Acwa Power Project DA
-
Karpowership SA Coega
-
Karpowership SA Richards Bay
-
Karpowership SA Saldanha
-
Mulilo Total Coega
-
Mulilo Total Hydra Storage
-
Oya Energy Hybrid Facility
-
Umoyilanga Energy
Power from these producers is expected to start feeding into the grid in August 2022.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Alex Lenferna of the Climate Justice Coalition.
It seems like the South African government is still strongly pushing fossil fuels…Alex Lenferna, Climate Justice Coalition
Renewable energy is the fastest and most affordable way to bring new energy online… We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships…Alex Lenferna, Climate Justice Coalition
We could lift the licensing requirements on self-generation of renewable energy… the fastest way to bring new energy on line.Alex Lenferna, Climate Justice Coalition
… serious worries about the cost… In Sudan, they put in place one of these Karpowerships, but the electricity was so expensive… We can produce homegrown renewable energy much quicker, much cheaper and much more reliably.Alex Lenferna, Climate Justice Coalition
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
