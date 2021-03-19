'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up their work in two weeks.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 18:13
Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Yormarck - President at Roc Nation Sport International
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports. 19 March 2021 5:27 PM
Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample. 19 March 2021 2:35 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
View all Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu' Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient. 19 March 2021 4:14 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
View all Sport
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

19 March 2021 4:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
Covid-19 long haulers
long COVID
post-viral fatigue syndrome

Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.

For some people, a Covid-19 infection can pass without them even knowing they’ve had it, or with only the most minor of symptoms. But in some cases, recovery can go on for months as patients continue to struggle with long-lasting effects and recurring symptoms, long after they should technically have been better, says presenter Pippa Hudson.

Pippa chats to general practitioner Dr Jason MacArthur who is also the CEO of Ingress Healthcare about the condition that has become known as 'long Covid.'

It appears to fall into a category of diseases that have been known about for a long time called post-viral fatigue syndrome.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

He says this has been recorded previously in cases of swine flu and bird flu, where the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.

We have seen this with Covid, and it is when the signs and symptoms last longer than the typical recovery period, and the patient can show signs typical of covid itself..or post-viral fatigue symptoms like ME.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

He says up to 20% of the millions that have been infected will have a symptom that will last longer than 5 weeks, and up to 10% longer than 12 weeks.

It can become very chronic as a condition.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

Covid is far more than just a respiratory disease and can affect the heart, lungs, and even the brain.

You can have a variety of conditions that result from it and what is so upsetting for patients is that there is no true clinical diagnosis at this stage. It is called a disease of exclusions. So you have to prove that it can't be anything else and then it must be this.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

Patients often, therefore, go from pillar to post undergoing many tests and failing to get the reassurance and support they need which can be very traumatic, he says.

While not enough is yet known, he says, we can lean on what is known from post-viral fatigue syndrome.

That seems to show that it is a disease of an overreaction from the body's immune system and inflammatory system. So when the body reacts to a condition, and it produces chemicals called cytokines that help fight off the disease.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

But in certain instances, it can overact to these diseases for a continued period and the body starts to damage itself, he explains.

And you don't have to have been hospitalised or have had serious covid in order to end up with long Covid.

It seems to be more prominent in patients that had mild Covid.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

Symptoms of long Covid include two paths - one is a continuation of the typical Covid symptoms such as flu-like aches and pains, the cough, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting.

He says the other path is vaguer.

Brain fog is described a lot, where your thought processes do not work as they usually do...a severe element of fatigue where you can't exercise the way you used to or even get out of bed or go to work the way you used to.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

Then there are also more psychological elements, where people's moods and behaviour changes with increased anxiety and depression.

Dr Jason MacArthur, GP and CEO of Ingress Healthcare

Listen to the interview with Dr Jason MacArthur in the audio below:




19 March 2021 4:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
Covid-19 long haulers
long COVID
post-viral fatigue syndrome

More from Lifestyle

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

18 March 2021 10:42 AM

Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

18 March 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

17 March 2021 3:08 PM

"Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'

17 March 2021 1:40 PM

They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing

17 March 2021 12:39 PM

Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

Local

I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

Local Business Politics

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Witness tells court Limpopo man admitted to killing his 4 kids in Facebook post

19 March 2021 4:28 PM

Nathaniel Julies’ mother dismayed by delay in his murder case

19 March 2021 4:20 PM

Man accused of raping, murdering Tazne van Wyk (8) to go on trial in May

19 March 2021 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA