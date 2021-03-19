School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed
The directive from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is that you are allowed to train but you are not allowed to play inter-school matches.Alison Grey, Head of Sport and Teacher - Westerford High School
The problem is that some private institutions are approaching schools to say if you enter as a club, and not a school, then you may participate in these kinds of inter-school games.Alison Grey, Head of Sport and Teacher - Westerford High School
However, Grey says according to the DBE, this is not allowed.
We are only supposed to be doing things on our own premises with the pupils at our school.Alison Grey, Head of Sport and Teacher - Westerford High School
Listen to the interview with Alison Grey in the audio below:
