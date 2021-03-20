Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Theatre
Things to do in Cape Town
books
cooking classes

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

1. Online charity book sale by the Lotus Book Store and Blog

The online Lotus Book Blog concludes its online charity book sale today. All proceeds go to Help2Read South Africa.

The bookstore publishes a wide range of posts including book reviews, articles, giveaways, and other book-related content.

Saskia Falken chats to tbe founder of the Lotus Book Store, Damien Terblanche.

Find them here at Lotus Book Store or on their Facebook page.

2. Makers Landing

Makers Landing is launching their Junior Masterclasses this weekend!

The classes are suitable for young people aged 11 to 16 -so if you have an aspiring chef in the house, get them to the Waterfront today. Today they'll be making marble cake from scratch.

Their resident musician Shen is performing live from 11:30 - bringing a mix of great live instrumental & vocals tracks while you enjoy a truly authentic South African food experience.

Classes start at 13h30

Find them on Instagram or Facebook at MakersLandingCT for more information and book your tickets

3. Zabalala Theatre Festival

The Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival commences for its 11th annual run to equally inspire and entertain as it celebrates the beauty of South African theatre and its people.

The week-long festival is showcasing 24 fresh and vibrant productions from all over the Western Cape and one from Gauteng.

The festival holds a variety of performances, activities, and entertainment, before an awards ceremony on the final evening. There are plays for all ages, including the likes of ‘Thank You For Your Service’ by the Themba Arts Group, ‘Lide Ndithule’ by Teachmaling Women’s Project, and ‘Heads or Tail(s)’ by Heads or Tail(s) Ensemble.

Venue: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Road, Rondebosch.

Time: Daily shows at 10 am, 10.30 am, 11 am, 11.30 am, and 7 pm during the week.

Cost: R30 per show

One last thing for you to look out for on Sunday! Swirl the movie

Award-winning actress Quanita Adams is back with a brand new film, SWIRL: A letter to hair on the Cape Flats.

But this time, she's in the writer and director's chair.

The film stars Chanelle Davids, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Ilse Klink, and Vinette Ebrahim. Swirl is about a young woman's frustration with her own natural hair and how she comes to love it.

Be sure to check out Swirl tomorrow night at 20h00 on kykNet (DSTV channel 145). it'll also be available on Showmax.




