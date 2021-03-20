3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town
1. Online charity book sale by the Lotus Book Store and Blog
The online Lotus Book Blog concludes its online charity book sale today. All proceeds go to Help2Read South Africa.
The bookstore publishes a wide range of posts including book reviews, articles, giveaways, and other book-related content.
Saskia Falken chats to tbe founder of the Lotus Book Store, Damien Terblanche.
Find them here at Lotus Book Store or on their Facebook page.
2. Makers Landing
Makers Landing is launching their Junior Masterclasses this weekend!
The classes are suitable for young people aged 11 to 16 -so if you have an aspiring chef in the house, get them to the Waterfront today. Today they'll be making marble cake from scratch.
Their resident musician Shen is performing live from 11:30 - bringing a mix of great live instrumental & vocals tracks while you enjoy a truly authentic South African food experience.
Classes start at 13h30
Find them on Instagram or Facebook at MakersLandingCT for more information and book your tickets
3. Zabalala Theatre Festival
The Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival commences for its 11th annual run to equally inspire and entertain as it celebrates the beauty of South African theatre and its people.
The week-long festival is showcasing 24 fresh and vibrant productions from all over the Western Cape and one from Gauteng.
The festival holds a variety of performances, activities, and entertainment, before an awards ceremony on the final evening. There are plays for all ages, including the likes of ‘Thank You For Your Service’ by the Themba Arts Group, ‘Lide Ndithule’ by Teachmaling Women’s Project, and ‘Heads or Tail(s)’ by Heads or Tail(s) Ensemble.
Venue: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Road, Rondebosch.
Time: Daily shows at 10 am, 10.30 am, 11 am, 11.30 am, and 7 pm during the week.
Cost: R30 per show
One last thing for you to look out for on Sunday! Swirl the movie
Award-winning actress Quanita Adams is back with a brand new film, SWIRL: A letter to hair on the Cape Flats.
But this time, she's in the writer and director's chair.
The film stars Chanelle Davids, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Ilse Klink, and Vinette Ebrahim. Swirl is about a young woman's frustration with her own natural hair and how she comes to love it.
Be sure to check out Swirl tomorrow night at 20h00 on kykNet (DSTV channel 145). it'll also be available on Showmax.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1503/wavebreakmediamicro150308122/38145922-cute-little-boy-reading-book-in-the-library.jpg
More from Local
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual
Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.Read More
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed
Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.Read More
Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey
Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.Read More
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown
"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
Gatesville Melomed explains why vaccination unit shut down when doses ran out
Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams explains that its accredited centre's supply relies on the national Health Department.Read More
Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now
'As of today, my view is that it is not, but that is not to say a third wave is not going to come, says Dr Harry Moultrie.Read More
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?
"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
More from Entertainment
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.Read More
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support'
The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government, and the private sector.Read More
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently.Read More
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing
Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.Read More
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral
This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed.Read More
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala
Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala.Read More
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema'
A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the viral hit 'Jerusalema'.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual
Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.Read More
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late
Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.Read More
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?
On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.Read More
'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'
Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery
"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More