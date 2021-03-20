The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Is Austerity impacting basic South African Human Rights - SAHRC CEO weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 12:15
SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 12:23
Treasury warns of Covid effect on municipal infrastructure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rape accused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 12:37
WTO update on African vaccination programmes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Messeret Shibeshii - Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa
Today at 12:40
Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Today at 12:45
Feature: The Langa massacre: SA’s forgotten apartheid-era atrocity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Netball South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Blanche de la Guerre
Today at 13:40
Food - New collaboration between Liam Tomlin and The Kitchen Collective
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Denise Cowburn-Levy - owner at Ginger and Lime
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Fixed term contracts with Michael Bagraim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 14:40
Dinners to Die For Murder Mysteries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rowan Studti
Danielle Salmon
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Latest Local
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authori... 22 March 2021 8:45 AM
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home. 21 March 2021 3:59 PM
Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs. 21 March 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

This is a very difficult time in our lives and this is what it is all about, getting out there and doing things we want to do.

Stef Junker - Wildnerness Paragliding Festival

The Wilderness Paragliding Festival sees the paragliding community come together he says and everyone is encouraged to get involved with entertaining and fun events, says Junker.

Listen to Jeff Ayliffe in the audio below and his conversation with Stef Junker in the audio below:




Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

22 March 2021 8:45 AM

Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.

Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance

21 March 2021 3:59 PM

The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home.

Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days

21 March 2021 3:12 PM

The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs.

Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community

21 March 2021 2:13 PM

Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

21 March 2021 1:22 PM

Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey

19 March 2021 2:35 PM

Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route

5 March 2021 10:38 AM

The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach

26 February 2021 2:12 PM

Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community

21 March 2021 2:13 PM

Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late

20 March 2021 10:29 AM

Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.

What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?

20 March 2021 9:43 AM

On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

19 March 2021 4:14 PM

Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

