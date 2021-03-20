The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
This is a very difficult time in our lives and this is what it is all about, getting out there and doing things we want to do.Stef Junker - Wildnerness Paragliding Festival
The Wilderness Paragliding Festival sees the paragliding community come together he says and everyone is encouraged to get involved with entertaining and fun events, says Junker.
Listen to Jeff Ayliffe in the audio below and his conversation with Stef Junker in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pavelk/pavelk1908/pavelk190800029/130222447-flying-paragliders-in-air-over-mountains.jpg
More from Local
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake
Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.Read More
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance
The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home.Read More
Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days
The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs.Read More
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community
Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.Read More
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC
Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.Read More
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual
Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town
Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.Read More
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed
Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.Read More
Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey
Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.Read More
More from Sport
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president
Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.Read More
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route
The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach
Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.Read More
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery
The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.Read More
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer
The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
More from Lifestyle
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community
Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.Read More
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual
Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.Read More
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late
Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.Read More
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?
On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town
Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.Read More
'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'
Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery
"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.Read More