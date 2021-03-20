After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
On this week's My Amazing Life Saskia Falken talks to professional Ultra Para-Athlete, Alwyn Uys, a 24-year-old student at Stellenbosch University and a budding rugby star for Maties who was involved in a horrific car accident that paralysed him from the chest down.
Four years later, Alwyn became the first South African Paraplegic to complete an Ironman, and he most recently was the first para-athlete to swim the Robben Island to Blouberg Ocean crossing.
He also uses his time to inspire people to be their best selves on his YouTube channel Alwyn Uys and find him on Facebook here.
He talks to Saskia about his accident and when he woke up later he was told he had hurt his back.
I just couldn't get up. I just felt this cold sensation like pins and needles over my whole body and the first reaction is I thought it was shock, my body is in shock, I am just going to lie still, everything is fine.Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete
But it wasn't fine. It was just the beginning of Alwyn's path to healing.
Then the whole journey started for me of recovery and it has been a bit of a rollercoaster.Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete
The biggest impact when something like this happens to you is not the fact that I am in a wheelchair, it's not the fact that I can't walk, rather it is that your dreams and ambition get taken away from you and that is very scary. it is far more mental than physicalAlwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete
He says it required a mental shift.
I had to convince myself that life is not over and I can still do things.Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete
Listen to Alwyn telling his story in the interview below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/alwynuys
