Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Local
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot? On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences. 20 March 2021 9:43 AM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
para-athlete
alwyn uys

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys https://www.facebook.com/alwynuys

On this week's My Amazing Life Saskia Falken talks to professional Ultra Para-Athlete, Alwyn Uys, a 24-year-old student at Stellenbosch University and a budding rugby star for Maties who was involved in a horrific car accident that paralysed him from the chest down.

Four years later, Alwyn became the first South African Paraplegic to complete an Ironman, and he most recently was the first para-athlete to swim the Robben Island to Blouberg Ocean crossing.

He also uses his time to inspire people to be their best selves on his YouTube channel Alwyn Uys and find him on Facebook here.

He talks to Saskia about his accident and when he woke up later he was told he had hurt his back.

I just couldn't get up. I just felt this cold sensation like pins and needles over my whole body and the first reaction is I thought it was shock, my body is in shock, I am just going to lie still, everything is fine.

Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete

But it wasn't fine. It was just the beginning of Alwyn's path to healing.

Then the whole journey started for me of recovery and it has been a bit of a rollercoaster.

Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete

The biggest impact when something like this happens to you is not the fact that I am in a wheelchair, it's not the fact that I can't walk, rather it is that your dreams and ambition get taken away from you and that is very scary. it is far more mental than physical

Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete

He says it required a mental shift.

I had to convince myself that life is not over and I can still do things.

Alwyn Uys, Professional para-athlete

Listen to Alwyn telling his story in the interview below:

https://www.facebook.com/alwynuys



20 March 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
para-athlete
alwyn uys

More from Local

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey

19 March 2021 2:35 PM

Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

19 March 2021 2:03 PM

"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gatesville Melomed explains why vaccination unit shut down when doses ran out

19 March 2021 1:51 PM

Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams explains that its accredited centre's supply relies on the national Health Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now

19 March 2021 1:20 PM

'As of today, my view is that it is not, but that is not to say a third wave is not going to come, says Dr Harry Moultrie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?

19 March 2021 10:10 AM

"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route

5 March 2021 10:38 AM

The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach

26 February 2021 2:12 PM

Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late

20 March 2021 10:29 AM

Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?

20 March 2021 9:43 AM

On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

19 March 2021 4:14 PM

Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

Local Entertainment Lifestyle

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

Local

EWN Highlights

Record rains, flooding prompt evacuations in Australia

20 March 2021 11:45 AM

Menzi and Ndodeni Ngubani bid farewell in combined funeral in KZN today

20 March 2021 10:58 AM

Mantashe likens Bosasa security upgrade at his home to 'wedding contributions'

20 March 2021 9:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA