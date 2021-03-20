What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?





Dr Charl explains what causes a blood clot to develop and whether there is a difference between a blood clot and Deep Vein thrombosis (DVT).

Blood clotting is a very normal natural process, so there is this balance on the go of a continual tussle between keeping it fluid and wanting to clot if there is a problem. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Copyright : tussik13 / 123rf

Any disturbance to, for example, the flow or the thickness of the blood, or the integrity of the vessel in which the blood travels, causes the body to implement the clotting function, he explains.

This can then head into the area of DVTs he says.

With DVTs, we are talking about the deep veins of the lower leg. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

We have superficial veins and deep veins he explains, and in the case of DVT, it affects the deep veins in the middle of the leg. Thrombosis is the medical word for a blood clot.

He says that a thrombosis can be linked to an embolism and that is where the danger lies.

A thrombosis is a clot going nowhere...but an embolus is a clot on the move. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

So if it travels it can hit the heart and lungs and that is where it can cause a problem.

And that is why we take DVs very seriously. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

What are the causes of DVT?

He says things like pregnancy, oral contraceptives, and not moving around enough can all cause blood cots.

For example, if you have an injury and are in a hospital bed, as well as long travel on an airplane, can cause this. Prolonged immobilisation is regarded as many hours - not just a few hours of travel. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

What are the symptoms of DVT?

They can be silent, they are quite sneaky little buggers and they can pitch up and not present with too many clever and obvious symptoms. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

When the embolism begins to move to the lungs forming a pulmonary embolism, that is even more tricky to diagnose he says.

The obvious ones would be if you have had a previous event or family history of this.

It is usually going to occur on one side, unilateral...in the back of the leg in the calf...and it may or may not be associated with some swelling or redness. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Listen to the explanation about DVTs in the audio below: